The New York Giants might be at the end of their rope in the 2024-25 season, as ESPN's mock draft declares. They're saying that if the Giants trade up in the draft, they'll select Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the first overall pick. While many believe Sanders is the best quarterback in the draft, the pick could be a home run selection for New York.



After all, many are speculating that Shedeur's father, Deion, could leave Colorado football and join his son in East Rutherford. Sanders is the top quarterback in the 2025 class. He brings lethal accuracy, with a 72.9% completion percentage.



Sanders is also tough in the pocket and playmaking ability is something that New York has needed for quite some time. Since former Giants running back Saquon Barkley signed with the Eagles, they've lacked a true playmaker at any position. Also, the Big 12 quarterback's ability to see the field and get the ball out with a fast release makes him ready to play right away.

Will the Giants be able to select Shedeur Sanders?

The Giants benched Daniel Jones ahead of their Week 12 matchup and have appeared to waive the white flag. Although Tommy DeVito is getting the starting nod, he won a couple of games last season. As a result, it prevented the Giants from scoring on a top quarterback. They selected Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick but missed out on either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye.

This time around, the franchise could look drastically different. Head coach Brian Daboll could be on his way out the door. Jones could be cut from the team, among many other shakeups. They're currently the worst team in the NFC and are tied with the Cleveland Browns, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. While both the Browns and Raiders could need a quarterback, the Giants need one desperately.

If the Giants win even one more game, they could be in a predicament similar to the 2024 NFL draft. While Sanders and Cam Ward highlight the top two quarterbacks in the class. Still, Jalen Milroe and Dillon Gabriel could be great options if they don't get that first pick. However, if New York lands the first pick, it'll be exceptional.

Selecting Sanders could bring a lightning bolt of excitement for a franchise that's been craving it. For a franchise that hasn't had a Pro Bowl quarterback since Eli Manning, the future could be bright in East Rutherford.