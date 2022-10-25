NFL
Why Giants won’t trade for a receiver to help Daniel Jones ahead of deadline
The New York Giants really need to give quarterback Daniel Jones wide receiver help, but there is one big problem: they can’t.
Fox Sports’ NFL reporter Jay Glazer revealed the harsh reality the Giants are facing when asked about the possibility of the New York franchise possibly trading for a wideout before the November 1 trade deadline. He pointed out that the bad moves former GM Dave Gettleman made before his retirement in 2021 are holding them back now and preventing them from making significant changes.
“The problem is the Giants don’t have any cap room. That’s the problem, they’re just stuck there… They’ve changed their culture. They have the right GM, the right head coach, the right defensive coordinator. They’re just stuck with so many bad moves Dave Gettleman made in the past,” Glazer explained.
Of course it’s still possible for the Giants to make some deals, but then again, it will be difficult. With that said, it’s more than likely that there won’t be additional help coming for Daniel Jones as they continue to navigate the season.
The Giants are 6-1 on the year, but there is a reason why they have been called the “worst” team to have such a record. Their offense has just done enough to get by, with their aggressive defense carrying them most of the time.
It certainly hasn’t helped Jones that wideouts Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney remain injured and out. Golladay has largely struggled in the games he played in so far, while Toney has been out since Week 2.
Whether or not the Giants try to pull off a trade remains to be seen, but Giants fans shouldn’t have their hopes up.