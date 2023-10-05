The New York Giants are 1-3 and desperately need a win, and it will not be easy this week on the road agaisnt the Miami Dolphins. Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale had a hilarious answer when asked what it is like to prepare to face an offense that has fast weapons like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“My wife called me last night, of course she went to bed, she said she was worried about me. She said, ‘Are you getting any sleep?' I said, ‘Yeah, I'm sleeping like a baby. Every two hours I wake up and cry and go to the bathroom and try to go back and get some more sleep,'” Wink Martindale said, via SNY Giants on X. “I mean that's unbelievable. But that's where this league's heading, with some of the other scores the points have been up pretty high.”

Wink Martindale says he's been "sleeping like a baby" in preparation for the Dolphins: "Every two hours I wake up and cry, go to the bathroom and try to go back and get some more sleep" 😂 pic.twitter.com/SiV4k6Ur12 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 5, 2023

The Dolphins are a powerhouse on offense. Tua Tagovailoa is thriving throwing the ball to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, while Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane have been effective in the running game.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Martindale compared the Dolphins to the Greatest Show on Turf Rams in his press conference.

“I told our staff, cause we're all old enough to remember the Greatest Show on Turf, this is like that 2023 supersonic,” Martindale said, via SNY Giants. “I mean they are fast. Faster than that.”

The Giants defense played pretty well in the loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. It will be tough to put up a similar performance this Sunday. However, the struggling Giants offense needs to pull its weight too if they want to avoid a 1-4 start.