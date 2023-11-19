The New York Giants received some great news on the injury status of left tackle Andrew Thomas ahead of the matchup with Washington.

The New York Giants are a team in need of some positive injury news, and it appears they’ll finally get some for Week 11. Offensive lineman Andrew Thomas was questionable to play with a knee injury, but he’s expected to suit up and play in the NFC East divisional matchup with the Washington Commanders, according to Jeremy Fowler.

#Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas (questionable, knee) is expected to play today vs. #Commanders, per source. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 19, 2023

Andrew Thomas expected to play through knee injury

The Giants have been decimated by injuries on the offensive side of the ball. Daniel Jones dealt with a neck injury before tearing his ACL and going out for the season. Tyrod Taylor filled in admirably for Jones, but suffered a rib injury that has sidelined him for multiple weeks. Enter Giants quarterback Tommy Devito, who has struggled to get the Giants offense going without top pass catcher Darren Waller, who is also out multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.

Andrew Thomas has only been able to suit up in three games this season as well, which has spelled disaster for New York’s quarterbacks staying upright. Thomas is considered one of the best left tackles in the league, and his run-blocking ability has been missed by Saquon Barkley as well.

The Giants are just 2-8 on the season, and it’s difficult to envision a major turnaround taking place. The season is all but over with a Week 11 loss to Washington, however, so keeping whatever faint hope alive for New York’s luck to turn will require some incredible efforts from New York’s best players. Thomas certainly qualifies, and it’s good news for the Giants that his injury status and knee has improved enough to play in Week 11 against the Commanders.