Published November 21, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The San Francisco Giants are coming off a poor 2022 campaign where they finished with an 81-81 record and missed out on the playoffs altogether. But, it appears the team is ready to spend big this winter, whether it ends up being prized free agent Aaron Judge or another outfielder, or both.

Amid their chase for the AL MVP, the Giants are also interested in New York Mets OF Brandon Nimmo per the SF Chronicle, a defensive-minded center fielder who can also swing it from the left side. The former first-round pick is on the radar of various teams including the Toronto Blue Jays as well.

Nimmo hit .274 with 16 long balls, 64 RBI, and 102 runs scored last season for the Mets, serving as a key piece of their lineup at leadoff. He is undoubtedly one of the top CFs in the game and will continue to garner a ton of interest as the offseason rolls on. Aside from Nimmo, the Giants are also eyeing Cody Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers last week, making him a free agent. LA could still bring him back, but it feels unlikely.

Back to Nimmo. The 29-year-old had a 5.1 WAR this past season and truly brings all facets to the table. He can hit the ball out of the yard, get on base regularly, and even swipe bags. There is no question the focus for the Giants is on Judge, but you simply cannot count out the possibility of them signing Brandon Nimmo or Bellinger as well. San Fran wants to get back into contention immediately.