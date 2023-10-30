The New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks just pulled off the first major trade during the final 24 hours before the 2023 NFL trade deadline. The Leonard Williams trade may have been the first deadline deal this season, but it likely won’t be the last, maybe even for these teams. At 2-6, the Giants’ season is over, so they should continue to be sellers at the deadline and make more deals that will help the franchise in the future. Here are the three players the Giants should trade next, including star running back Saquon Barkley.

CB Adoree’ Jackson

Giants cornerback Adoree’ Jackson is in the final year of his contract and would be another good candidate to move at the 2023 NFL trade deadline.

The veteran defensive back is a good player who has a lot of position and scheme versatility, which he’s shown off this season amid Big Blue’s injury crisis at corner and safety. Jackson can play inside or out, and while he’s not a CB1 talent, he’d be excellent as a nickel-back specialist on a good team.

Jackson made the game-losing pass interference penalty the team’s stunning Week 8 overtime loss to the New York Jets, which would be a tough way to go out after two-plus good years in New Jersey. Still, he has a lot of value for the right team looking for secondary help, and he’s (most likely) going to walk in the offseason anyway, so the G Men should look to get something back for him.

WR Parris Campbell

Signing a solid WR3 makes a lot of sense for a team looking to build on a playoff season. Keeping a slightly above-average wide receiver on the roster when you are one of the worst teams in the league by record is not a good idea.

Parris Campbell, one of the Giants’ big offseason signings, is this WR if you haven’t guessed yet.

Campbell has just 16 catches for 85 yards in eight games this season. Some of that is on the fact he’s not good enough to be a WR1 or WR2, and part of it is on Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and Tommy DeVito being, well, Daniel Jones, Tyrod Taylor, and Tommy DeVito.

That said, next to Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis in Buffalo or AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia, Campbell could be a valuable player. And like Adoree’ Jackson, Campbell is a free agent again this offseason, so it’s either trade him or lose him for nothing.

RB Saquon Barkley

The real move the Giants should make at the NFL trade deadline after the Leonard Williams trade is to move superstar running back Saquon Barkley. Yes, he almost single-handedly won the team their Week 8 game against the Jets on Sunday and, without him, the G Men might be the worst team in the league.

Still, the smart move by general manager Joe Schoen would be to move Barkley, get another relatively high pick for him, and truly lean into the rebuild.

New York currently has a top-four pick in an upcoming NFL draft that should have a good number of talented quarterback prospects in it. This year proved that Daniel Jones isn’t the guy the Giants thought he was when they signed him to a four-year, $160 million contract extension this past offseason.

The good news is that the franchise can get out of this deal relatively unscathed after the 2024 season, so drafting a QB in the draft next year is a reasonable move. Getting a Caleb Williams or Drake Maye starts with trading Barkley, which is exactly what the team should do before the NFL trade deadline comes and goes on Tuesday afternoon.