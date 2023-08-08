The battle for California will be all of the talk as the San Francisco Giants head south to take on the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim. Let's check out our MLB odds series where our Giants-Angels prediction and pick will be made.

As it stands, the Giants only sit four games behind the Dodgers for the first-place spot in the NL West and are already occupying the top Wild Card slot that the National League has to offer. After going 6-3 in their last nine games, the Giants will send out lefty Scott Alexander after it was San Francisco that was able to down the LA by a score of 8-3. So far, Alexander is a near-flawless 6-1 with a 3.21 ERA in his starter/reliever role.

On the other side of things, the Los Angeles Angels are quickly seeing their playoff chances diminish right before their eyes. After being 56-51 a little more than a week ago, the Angels have undergone a horrific stretch that has resulted in the ‘Halos on a current seven-game losing skid. With LA having possibly blown yet another playoff appearance with two of the top baseball players in the world in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the Angels will be desperately call upon Lucas Giolito to end their recent horrors out on the diamond.

Here are the Giants-Angels MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Angels Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-104)

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-172)

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How To Watch Giants vs. Angels

TV: Fox Sports West/NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 ET/6:40 PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Throughout the better part of the last decade-plus, the San Francisco Giants have been the ideal model of consistency. Not only have the Giants been able to win three different championships over that span, but they have also reached the postseason a handful of times as well. Believe it or not, but San Fran has only had one playoff appearance in the last five years which was in 2021. With an extremely balanced roster, is this the year where the Giants return to familiar territory?

Above all else, the Giants need to take things one step at a time as another covering of the spread over the scuffling Angels would do wonders for this squad moving forward. In order to accomplish this feat, the Giants need to pick things up from the plate. Alas, the struggles to score runs at a consistent rate has been a glaring issue of late as this offense has averaged only 3.06 runs in their prior 18 games dating back to July 19th.

If this team does have a cause for concern, it is the fact that this offense has been known to fizzle out in critical moments of games. For the Giants' sake, they will need guys like third-baseman J.D. Davis to carry the load like he did yesterday in which he compiled a pair of hits to go along with a solo blast in the eight-run effort. Can the Giants string together back-to-back stellar hitting performances to nearly guarantee a cover of the spread?

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread

Oh boy, here we go again. In shocking fashion, the Angels have done the unfathomable and have gone winless since the conclusion of the Trade Deadline. Indeed, seven games have gone and seven have resulted in defeats as the amount of frustration within this clubhouse is starting to reach its boiling point.

One of those many new acquisitions that the Angels got their hands on happens to be the starting pitcher for this one in Lucas Giolito. Simply put, Giolito has not gotten off to a great start in his Angels career as the savvy vet has already surrendered a total of 12 runs in his two starts since being shipped including getting absolutely shelled by the Braves in his last starting appearance. In that one, Giolito was tagged for a whopping nine runs and was only able to strike out two bats in that outing.

Luckily, there does happen to be some hope in the form of Giolito's 1-1 record including a 3.18 ERA in a pair of starts versus the Giants in his career. As a whole, the Angels have been absolutely dreadful in multiple areas as of late, but the most important part of this game that LA needs to get an upper hand in is through Giolito and the rest of the pitching arms.

Final Giants-Angels Prediction & Pick

Will the Giants continue their march to the postseason, or can the Angels stop the bleeding and put a halt to their losing ways? It is probably wise to side with the Giants in this one, as the Angels are just in too deep of a rut to get out of.

