The San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays finish their three-game interleague series today. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Blue Jays prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

In game one the Giants took a 3-0 win as Alex Wood went five shutout innings. Kevin Gausman put any ill will toward the Giants aside and pitched well. He went six innings, striking out 12, and giving up a run. The bullpen would give up two more in the ninths, and the Giants shut out the Blue Jays.

The Jays struck back though in game two. It was a five-run first inning for the Blue Jays as Bo Bichette and Brandon Belt struck early for the Blue Jays. Bowden Francis would give up just one run in four innings of work in relief to get the win, while Logan Webb took the loss.

Here are the Giants-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Blue Jays Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-156)

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Giants vs. Blue Jays

TV: NBCSBA/S-Net

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants are in second place in the NL West currently, sitting at 45-35 on the season and just 2.5 games back of the Diamondbacks. They have been on a hot streak as of late, winning 13 of their last 16 games. The offense has been solid in that period as well, as they have been all year. They are ninth in the majors in runs scored while sitting top 15 in batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage.

Hitting well as of late for the Giants is Lamonte Wade Jr. He had three more hits in the loss to the Blue Jays last night and is hitting .324 on the month. He has also drawn 13 walks this month, which brings his OBP to .427 this month. That has led to Wade scoring 15 times this month, while he has also driven in 11.

Joining Wade in hot hitting is Patrick Bailey. The young catcher has a nine-game hit streak going right now. He has doubled in each of his last two games as well. This month he is hitting .309 with a .342 on-base percentage. He has six doubles, a triple, and two home runs on the month while driving in 11 runs. The team leader in RBIs is J.D. Davis, who has continued that this month. While hitting .306 on the month, Davis has driven in 14 runs.

On the mound, today for the Giants will be Keaton Winn. It will be the first start of his career. He has made three appearances this year, pitching 12 innings with a 3.75 ERA. He made nine starts in the minors this year and has 59 in his career. His ERA has been just over 4.00 in those starts.

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Blue Jays' offense came back to life last night, scoring six runs, with five in the first inning. The biggest issue for the offense has been consistency. When the bats are on they are great, but when they are not, the Blue Jays struggle to find any production. In their 44 wins this year, they are hitting .283 with an average of 5.55 runs per game. In their 27 losses this year they are hitting .242 and averaging just 3.32 runs per game. The last ten games encapsulate the season. They have six wins in their last ten and have averaged 5.5 runs a game. In the four losses, they have scored just 2.75 runs per game and been shut out twice.

Bo Bichette drove in another run last night and is having a quality month at the plate. Bichette is hitting .297 this month with ten RBIs. His batting average is now sitting at .323 on the year, which ranks him third in the majors. He also has 14 home runs this year, which is tied for 31st, while his 48 RBIs tie him for 26th in the majors.

The team leader in RBIs is Valdimir Guerrero Jr. His power has been lacking a little this year and this month. He has just three home runs on the month and just 11 on the year. Still, he has driven in 14 runs this month while hitting .266. Pitchers are still pitching around him some, as he has drawn 10 walks and been hit twice, bringing his OBP to .349 on the month.

The Blue Jays will be sending Chris Bassitt to the mound today. He is 7-5 on the year with a 4.32 ERA but pitches much better at home. He is 3-1 at home on the year with a 2.72 ERA. His last home start was the worst of the year. He went just five innings last time out and gave up four runs. Bassitt has struggled as of late. He has given up four or more runs in each of his last three starts while pitching five or fewer innings. Still, he has shown flashes of being great. In three starts in early May, he went a combined 23 innings without giving up a run, including a nine-inning shutout of the Braves. If he can do that against the Braves' offense, he can certainly do it against the Giants offense.

Final Giants-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

This is a match-up between two teams with two similar records in two similar situations. Both teams play in very tough divisions. Both teams would also be leading the division in both the AL Central and NL Central. Meanwhile, both teams find themselves in playoff positions, but with multiple teams looking to take their spots. The Giants have been better in the last ten games and have the better run differential. That is only because of the hot and cold nature of the Blue Jays offense though. Keaton Winn does not inspire a lot of confidence. While Chris Bassitt is not an ace by any measure, he has shown he can make quality starts at this level. Winn did that rarely even at the minor league level. The Blue Jays will make sure his first start does not go well.

Final Giants-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+130)