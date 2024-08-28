ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee Brewers open their series with a game on Tuesday night. Wednesday night's game will be the second of a three-game set, with the Brewers holding a ten-game lead in the National League Central. The Giants enter this series at .500 and a 5.5-game deficit in the National League wild-card race. They must pass the Chicago Cubs, New York Mets, and Atlanta Braves to clinch a playoff berth. The Giants could be in a better spot but have lost three of their last four games after losing a series in Seattle. The Brewers have padded their division lead with eight wins in their past ten. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Brewers prediction and pick.

Giants-Brewers Projected Starters

Kyle Harrison vs. Freddy Peralta

Kyle Harrison is 7-5 with a 4.00 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP this season.

Harrison's last start was at home against the Chicago White Sox. He pitched 6 innings with 5 strikeouts, allowing 5 hits, 2 walks, and 1 earned run.

Harrison has struggled on the road this season. He is 3-4 with a 4.61 ERA and a 1.39 WHIP.

Freddy Peralta is 8-7 with a 3.86 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP.

Peralta's last start was on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals. He pitched 5 innings with 2 strikeouts, allowing 3 hits and no earned runs. Peralta didn't get any run support, as the Cardinals lost 3-0.

Peralta has a better ERA on the road than at home this season. At American Family Field he is 4-4 with a 4.30 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. However, his lower WHIP signifies he may be a victim of bad luck at home compared to the road. He also allowed six more home runs at home than on the road.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Brewers Odds

San Francisco Brewers: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +134

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 8 (-108)

Under: 8 (-112)

How to Watch Giants vs. Brewers

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Network, NBC Bay Area

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Brewers' last two wins against the Oakland Athletics were by scoring 20 runs combined. However, they returned to scoring just three runs in Sunday's game and took the loss to miss the sweep. A lack of offense has been a disturbing trend for the Brewers, as they had a stretch last week where they scored just seven runs but won all three games. The Brewers are playing with fire and will let the Giants win this game if they struggle again.

Why The Brewers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The combination of pitchers in this game could work well for the Brewers. Kyle Harrison has been much better at Oracle Park this season, and Milwaukee has a hitter-friendly ballpark. The Brewers can damage the Giants' pitcher in this matchup. It's the opposite for Freddy Peralta, who has a better ERA away from home but has bad luck getting shelled with homers at American Century Field. Peralta has a much better WHIP at home and should have a good outing against the Giants in this game. The Giants are in the bottom half of the league in home runs over the last month.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers have been finding ways to win despite a lack of offense. There is no reason to believe Harrison can shut down the Brewers in this matchup, so they should take control of this game if they get to him early. The Brewers bullpen has been lights out, while the Giants have a 6.94 ERA over their last three games. Take the Brewers to outlast them in this game and all series.

Final Giants-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers ML (-158)