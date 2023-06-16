The San Francisco Giants take on the Los Angeles Dodgers. Our MLB odds series has our Giants Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Giants Dodgers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers blew a 4-2 eighth-inning lead on Wednesday night against the Chicago White Sox. They lost 8-4. They trailed the White Sox 4-0 in the sixth inning on Thursday night. Behind a Chris Taylor grand slam and some strong relief pitching, they came back and won 5-4 in 11 innings. It has been a wild 48 hours for a Dodger team which always has the capability of scoring runs in bunches — they scored four in the sixth inning in both Wednesday's and Thursday's games — but which has been crushed by an overextended bullpen this season. The Dodgers are trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League West because of their pen, and because of a starting rotation which has been shredded by injuries. The Dodgers have to get more from their batting order if they are going to win their division, but even when they did score a lot of runs a few weeks ago, they still blew late leads to the Cincinnati Reds, and they lost an 11-10 game to the Tampa Bay Rays. It has been a rough year in Los Angeles, even though the Dodgers are still very likely to make the playoffs. They do not want to be part of the wild card round, but that's a distinct possibility right now.

Here are the Giants-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Dodgers Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-160)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+132)

Over: 8.5 (-114)

Under: 8.5 (-106)

How To Watch Giants vs. Dodgers

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers don't have Walker Buehler in their rotation. They miss Tyler Anderson from last year. They have fewer reliable options on their staff. That's why they have called up Double-A prospect Emmet Sheehan for this game. Sheehan will be making his MLB debut. The Giants have very little information on him, and they haven't seen him up-close and personal, which always invites the possibility that they will struggle the first two times through the order. However, most MLB rookies, in their first game, usually run into some problems. It's simply the nature of the beast. The Giants have to like their chances against a minor-league call-up.

We also mentioned the Dodger bullpen, which has given up nearly 140 earned runs through two and a half months this season after allowing just 185 earned runs all of last year. The Giants, with closer Camilo Doval having an elite season in 2023, should love their chances if this becomes a battle of the bullpens.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers have all sorts of pitching woes, but they can always hit. John Brebbia is the Giants' opener in this game. The Dodgers are very familiar with the Giants' array of bullpen pitchers, so the Giants' decision to go with an opener on Friday should not deter them. Aside from the Chris Taylor grand slam on Thursday, the Dodgers didn't get a run-scoring hit until Freddie Freeman's walk-off single in the 11th. Chances are the Dodgers will hit better in this game and score a bunch of runs.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are the better team, but a Double-A pitcher is starting for Los Angeles. Hmmm. That feels very precarious. Stay away from this game.

Final Giants-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5