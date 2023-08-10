The New York Giants will meet the Detroit Lions in some preseason action. We are at Ford Field, sharing our NFL odds series, making a Giants-Lions prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Giants went 9-7-1 last season and made the playoffs. Now, they hope to replicate their success and make it back. The Giants bowed out in the second round to the eventual NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The Lions went 9-8 and just missed the playoffs. Hence, they are gearing up for the new season, hoping to build off last year's momentum after winning their final two games of the year.

The Giants did not play well against the NFC. Therefore, that will be one thing they aim to improve. There are some new faces to watch as they traded for Darren Waller, who will make his Giants' debut in this preseason game. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley will not play in this contest.

Dan Campbell has changed the culture. Now, there are high expectations in Detroit. The Lions have some rookies they will see, including quarterback Hendon Hooker, tight end Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs. However, Hooker will not play due to a knee injury. Gibbs will play with the first team, and we will also see some snaps from David Montgomery, Craig Reynolds, and Justin Jackson at tailback.

The Lions will bring back wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Marvin Jones. Additionally, we will also see some action from Kalif Raymond and Denzil Mims.

Here are the Giants-Lions Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Giants-Lions Odds

New York Giants: -3 (-110)

Detroit Lions: +3 (-110)

Over: 36.5 (-105)

Under: 36.5 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Lions

TV: NBC

Stream: NFL+

Time: 7:01 PM ET/4:01 PM PT

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants will likely play their starters for a series or two. Then, it will be a battle of the backups. We will see Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito behind center. Likewise, we will see the second and third-stringers do work.

The Giants had a good draft. Now, we will see how some of them play in their first NFL action. Cornerback Devonte Banks from Maryland will get his first action in the NFL. Also, center John Michael Scmitz Jr. will see his first playing time. The Giants also drafted wide receiver Jalin Hyatt from Tennessee and running back Eric Gray from Oklahoma. Thus, we will see how both players do in their debuts.

Cornerback Tre Hawkins III was a solid pick from Old Dominion. Ultimately, he may provide good depth in the secondary. Defensive tackle Jordon Riley from Oregon will get some playing time. Additionally, safety Gervarrius Owens from Houston will have the chance to show what he can do.

The Giants will cover the spread if their backups can execute on their drives. Moreover, their draft picks must show what they are capable of.

Why The Lions Could Cover The Spread

The Lions will likely rest a few starters. Thus, expect to see a lot of quarterback Nate Sudfield. But the real meat for the Lions will be how their draft picks play. Ultimately, it will be intriguing to see how they play.

Linebacker Jack Campbell from Iowa will get his first reps. Additionally, we will see defensive back Brian Branch from Alabama and defensive tackle Broderic Martin from WKU. The Lions will also see what offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal can do on the field. Likewise, Antoine Green from North Carolina looks to make an impact.

But the Lions may manage the minutes their starters play. Therefore, do not expect to see much playing time for Jared Goff or any of the starters as they try to get back to playing on the field regularly.

But will the Lions play hard, or will we see a vanilla offense? Many teams often run a simple playbook in preseason games to avoid showing their hand. Additionally, keeping the starters healthy is more important. The Lions have their choices and will focus on ensuring their players get their reps while also carefully monitoring the minutes.

The Lions will cover the spread if they can score on their first drive. Likewise, they cannot allow the Giants to thrive.

Final Giants-Lions Prediction & Pick

Staying healthy is the most important thing. Therefore, do not expect much scoring in this one as both teams go through the motions to get their legs fresh. We will see a low-scoring game in this one, or at least one that does not go off.

Final Giants-Lions Prediction & Pick: Under: 36.5 (-110)