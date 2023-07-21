We're here to bring you another prediction and pick for MLB's Friday action as we look ahead to this game between National League teams searching for their groove. The San Francisco Giants (54-43) will take on the Washington Nationals (38-58) as both teams look for a win after back-to-back losses. Check out our MLB odds series for our Giants-Nationals prediction and pick.

The San Francisco Giants are currently tied for second in the NL West and trail the leading Dodgers by just two games. They've seen a solid season thus far and have been hanging tight in a very tough division. Just recently, they reeled off seven straight victories, but come into this game off back-to-back losses against the Reds. They'll look to bounce back during this cross-country road trip. Alex Wood (LHP) will make the start in this one.

The Washington Nationals are currently last in the NL East and sit 24.5 games back of the leading Braves. They don't have much left to play for besides pride, but it's clear the Nationals are still doing their best to win games. They're 5-10 in their last 15 games, but they've been putting up solid numbers in their run totals. Jake Irvin (RHP) will get the start.

Here are the Giants-Nationals MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Nationals Odds

San Francisco Giants: -154

Washington Nationals: +130

Over (9.5): -115

Under (9.5): -105

How To Watch Giants vs. Nationals

TV: MASN, NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET/ 4:05 p.m. PT

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants have seen a great attack from both sides of the ball this season. They rank sixth in the National League in homers and they lead the entire MLB in saves from their bullpen. They have an interesting lineup that can put the ball into the gaps and score runs in a hurry. If they're out to a lead, the Giants have one of baseball's best bullpens to aid them in getting the win. If they can start hot in this one, they won't be looking back.

Alex Wood (4-3) will get the start behind a 4.53 ERA thru 53.2 innings pitched. He's been solid for them this season and has limited the home run ball. He'd like to see a decrease in the number of batter's he walks, but he's typically good at forcing ground balls and pop-ups. The Giants will have the better bats coming into this one, so look for Wood to be confident in throwing heat throughout this one.

Why The Nationals Could Cover The Spread

The Nationals are coming off a tough road series against the Cubs. While they were able to steal one of the games, they were ultimately outscored by 17 runs during the series and couldn't find much control with their pitching at all. It's been the story for them this season as their pitching staff hasn't been able to find an identity. They rank near the bottom 25th in almost all pitching categories. To win this game, they'll have to turn it around at home and avoid a slug fest with the hot Giants.

Jake Irvin (2-5) will make the start with a 4.96 ERA thru 61.2 innings of work. He hasn't had much control and has walked 29 batters while striking out just 44. He's 1-4 when pitching at home this season and the Nationals have gone 2-3 in his last five starts.

Final Giants-Nationals Prediction & Pick

The Nationals are just 15-32 when playing at home this season. They'll also be outmatched in the pitching and aren't a great team to be backing at this point. For the prediction, we'll go with the Giants to get the job done on the road.

Final Giants-Nationals Prediction & Pick: San Francisco Giants (-152)