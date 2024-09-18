ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The San Francisco Giants are on the road to take on the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Orioles prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Giants-Orioles Projected Starters

Hayden Birdson vs. Dean Kremer

Hayden Birdsong (3-5) with a 4.74 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 57 innings pitched, 68K/36BB, .217 oBA

Last Start: vs. Milwaukee Brewers: No Decision, 5 innings, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 7 starts, 5.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 27 innings pitched, 29K/16BB, .212 oBA

Dean Kremer (7-9) with a 4.10 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 118.2 innings pitched, 113K/49BB, .222 oBA

Last Start: at Boston Red Sox: No Decision, 7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 10 starts, 4.28 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 54.2 innings pitched, 51K/23BB, .249 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Orioles Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +140

Baltimore Orioles: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 8 (-114)

Under: 8 (-106)

How to Watch Giants vs. Orioles

Time: 6:35 PM ET/3:35 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

If there is ever a time for Birdsong to start pitching well, it is right now. He is coming off arguably his best start of the season, though. He went five scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, and allowed just two hits while walking only one batter. Keeping the walks down is going to be key for him in this game. When he works ahead, Birdsong is a very good pitcher. If Birdsong can get the Orioles into two strike counts, he is good enough to put them away.

San Francisco has not been at their best at the plate this season. However, one thing they are really good at is plate discipline. The Giants do not chase many pitches, and they take their fair share of walks. Kremer has a high walk rate, so the Giants should be able to reach base in this game. All they have to do is take advantage of their base runners. If San Francisco can stay patients and hit well with runner in scoring position, they will win this game.

Why The Orioles Will Cover The Spread/Win

Dean Kremer was able to flush his rough August, and start September off very strong. He has made two starts, and both were good enough to give the Orioles a chance to win. Kremer has combined for 13 innings pitched, seven hits allowed, 14 strikeouts, and he has allowed just one earned run in September. He is getting hot right when the Orioles need it, and they definitely need it in this game. If Kremer can continue to pitch well, the Orioles are going to win this game.

Hayden Birdsong started his career off strong, but has since struggled. The main part of his game that needs work is his command. Birdsong's walk rate is one of the worst in the MLB. Along with that, Birdsong gets hit hard when he is in the zone. His average exit velocity and hard hit percentage are both in the first percentile in the MLB. Not only do the Orioles take their walks, but they crush mistakes over the plate. Do not be surprised to see the Orioles score four or five runs off Birdsong in this game.

Final Giants-Orioles Prediction & Pick

This game comes down to which pitcher I trust more to get it done. Between Birdsong and Kremer, I am going to take Kremer. i think Birdsong will get himself in trouble early, and the Orioles will hit him hard. I also like the Orioles bullpen a little bit more than the Giants. I will take the Orioles to win this game straight up at home.

Final Giants-Orioles Prediction & Pick: Orioles ML (-166)