Tristan Beck will take the mound for the Giants in their series finale with the Padres on Sunday. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Padres prediction and pick.

Giants-Padres Projected Starters

Tristan Beck vs. Joe Musgrove

Tristan Beck (0-0) with a 2.70 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP

Last Start: Tristan Beck will join the big club for the first time all season after completing his recovery from surgery to address an upper right arm aneurysm, which cropped up during spring training.

2024 Road Splits: Tristan Beck hasn’t been as sharp on the road as he’s been at home where he is 2-4 with a 5.37 ERA and 1.64 WHIP.

Joe Musgrove (5-4) with a 4.09 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP

Last Start: Joe Musgrove earned the win against the Tigers on Monday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six scoreless innings.

2024 Home Splits: Joe Musgrove has been dominant at home with a 4-3 record with a 3.60 ERA and 1.04 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Padres Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-137)

Moneyline: +172

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+114)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Padres

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the San Francisco Giants head to Petco Park to face the San Diego Padres on Sunday, there’s reason for optimism despite the challenging matchup against Joe Musgrove. The key to a Giants victory lies in the potential of their young starter Tristan Beck and the team’s overall momentum.

Tristan Beck, while still developing at the major league level, has shown flashes of brilliance that could translate into a dominant performance. His slider acts like a cutter, and his four-seamer has the ability to sneak into the zone and surprise batters. This deceptive arsenal could keep the Padres’ hitters off-balance throughout the game.

The Giants’ offense has been clicking lately, providing solid run support for their pitchers. This balanced attack should give Beck the cushion he needs to work comfortably and efficiently through the Padres’ lineup. While Joe Musgrove is a formidable opponent, he’s shown some inconsistency this season. The Giants’ patient approach at the plate could exploit any command issues Musgrove might have, potentially leading to early scoring opportunities.

Surprisingly, the Giants have performed exceptionally well on the road this season. Their ability to win away from Oracle Park demonstrates a mental toughness that could be crucial in a hostile environment like Petco Park. The Giants’ bullpen has been one of the most reliable in the league. If Beck can provide a solid 5-6 innings, San Francisco’s relief corps should be able to lock down the late innings and secure the victory.

While Musgrove and the Padres have home-field advantage, the combination of Beck’s potential, the Giants’ offensive prowess, and their strong road performance make them a serious threat to pull off an upset in Sunday’s contest.

Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the San Diego Padres prepare to host the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on Sunday, all signs point to a dominant performance from veteran ace Joe Musgrove and a crucial victory for the home team.

Joe Musgrove has been exceptional at Petco Park throughout his career with the Padres. The hometown hero thrives in front of the San Diego faithful, and his familiarity with the mound should give him a significant edge over the visiting Giants.

While Tristan Beck shows promise, he lacks the major league experience to match up against a seasoned veteran like Musgrove. The pressure of pitching in a crucial late-season game could prove challenging for the young Giants pitcher.

San Diego’s lineup has been explosive recently, as evidenced by their three home runs in Friday’s game against the Giants. With power hitters like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado in top form, the Padres have the ability to provide Musgrove with ample run support. After a tough loss on Saturday, the Padres will be hungry for redemption. Musgrove’s competitive nature and ability to go deep into games will be crucial in setting the tone for a bounce-back performance.

With the Padres eyeing a wild card berth, every game takes on added significance. Musgrove’s veteran presence and playoff experience will be vital as San Diego looks to gain ground in the tight NL wild card race. With Musgrove’s home field advantage, the Padres’ potent offense, and the urgency of a playoff race, San Diego is poised to secure a crucial victory against the Giants on Sunday, potentially turning the tide in this important series.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between Joe Musgrove and the Padres against Tristan Beck and the Giants, the home team has the edge. Musgrove’s experience and ability to perform under pressure at Petco Park give the Padres a significant advantage. While Beck shows promise, his lack of major league experience could be exploited by San Diego’s potent offense, featuring power hitters like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

The Padres’ recent offensive surge, combined with their push for a wild card spot, provides extra motivation. Musgrove’s veteran presence and the team’s home field advantage should propel San Diego to victory. Expect a competitive game, but the Padres are likely to emerge victorious in this crucial late-season contest.

Final Giants-Padres Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres ML (-205), Over 8 (-105)