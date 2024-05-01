The San Francisco Giants continue their road trip when they take on the Boston Red Sox as they look to pick up some ground on the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West in this Wednesday night matchup at Fenway Park. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Red Sox prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Interleague action heats up as the San Francisco Giants continue their series at Fenway Park to face the Boston Red Sox. The Giants, who are heating up at the moment, look to continue their streak of wins when they take on Boston who got a series win over the Chicago Cubs. The Red Sox counter with Kutter Crawford, hoping to build on his recent performances. This matchup features contrasting styles – the Giants' power bats versus the Red Sox' scrappy offense. Expect a lively atmosphere at Fenway and a battle that could go down to the wire.

The Red Sox send rookie Kutter Crawford to the mound, his enigmatic curveball a potential weapon against the Giants' patient hitting. The Giants counter with Daulton Jefferies who will make a spot start. This pitching duel features two rookie pitchers looking to make a statement in this matchup. The Red Sox bats, hungry for a turnaround, face a tough test against the unknown that Jefferies. Get ready for a battle of strategy and execution under the Boston lights!

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Red Sox Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -108

Boston Red Sox: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: -108

Over: 8.5 runs (-105)

Under: 8.5 runs (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area, NESN, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the San Francisco Giants prepare to take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park this Wednesday, the spotlight is on a compelling pitching matchup between Daulton Jefferies of the Giants and Kutter Crawford of the Red Sox. This encounter promises to be a pivotal moment in the series, with both teams looking to assert dominance.

Daulton Jefferies, recently signed to a minor league deal by the Giants, brings a mix of experience and potential to the mound. Despite a challenging past season, Jefferies has shown signs of improvement, including a decent strikeout rate and a willingness to battle through innings. His ability to manage games could be crucial in handling the Red Sox's lineup.

On the other side, Kutter Crawford has demonstrated resilience and capability in his recent starts. Notably, Crawford's performance against the Orioles, where he pitched six scoreless innings, highlighted his potential. However, his overall season statistics, including a 4.74 ERA and a WHIP of 1.25, suggest that he can be vulnerable.

The Giants' batting lineup, featuring key players like Michael Conforto and Jung Hoo Lee, is poised to challenge Crawford. Conforto's power and Lee's consistency at the plate could be significant factors in this game. Moreover, the Giants' focus on enhancing their defense and pitching strategy could provide the necessary support for Jefferies on the mound and get him his first big league victory.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

As the Boston Red Sox prepare to host the San Francisco Giants this Wednesday night at Fenway Park, all eyes are on Kutter Crawford, who is poised to lead his team to a victory against Daulton Jefferies and the visiting Giants. Several factors contribute to the optimism surrounding Crawford's upcoming performance.

Crawford's recent form has been commendable. Despite a mixed season, he has shown flashes of brilliance, particularly in his ability to strike out batters and manage games effectively. His recent outing against the Orioles, where he pitched six scoreless innings, underscores his potential to dominate on the mound. Crawford's ability to maintain a low ERA, coupled with a solid WHIP of 1.11, suggests he can handle the Giants' lineup.

On the other hand, Daulton Jefferies, while a talented pitcher, has struggled with consistency this season. His ERA of 5.75 over 14 career games indicates potential vulnerabilities that the Red Sox can exploit. Jefferies' recent move to the Giants and his performance in the minor leagues show he is still finding his footing this season. Moreover, the Red Sox lineup has been showing signs of robustness, with players like Rafael Devers and Jarren Duran providing solid offensive support. Their ability to capitalize on Jefferies' inconsistencies could be key to scoring early and putting pressure on the Giants.

With Crawford's improving form and the backing of a strong lineup, the Red Sox have a clear pathway to outperform the Giants in this matchup. Crawford's command over his pitches and ability to navigate through innings will be crucial as Boston seeks to secure a win at home.

Final Giants-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The San Francisco Giants and Boston Red Sox are both middle-of-the-pack teams right now and they are both searching for a win on Wednesday night in hopes of sparking some momentum as we get toward some summer baseball action. There is still a ton of season to go but as it looks right now the Red Sox look like the team that has the win-now attitude, especially with Kutter Crawford on the mound. Crawford has some great offspeed pitches that are going to keep the Giants' bats honest when he touches 93-95 MPH with his fastball. Also, his short arm release makes it tough for opposing hitters to get a read on what he's throwing and opposing baserunners to get a lead and steal bases on him. Ultimately, the Red Sox should have a field day against primarily minor league pitcher Daulton Jefferies as Crawford mows down this mediocre Giants lineup and get the win on Wednesday night.

Final Giants-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox (-108), Under 8.5 runs (-115)