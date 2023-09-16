We're continuing our betting coverage of today's MLB slate with a prediction and pick for this Game 2 of this double-header between National League West foes. The San Francisco Giants (75-72) will take on the Colorado Rockies (54-92) in their second meeting today – Game 1 is currently in progress. Check out our MLB odds series for our Giants-Rockies prediction and pick.

The San Francisco Giants are currently third in the NL West and sit 14.5 games behind the leading Los Angeles Dodgers. They're just one game back of positioning themselves in National League Wildcard position, so these next few games to close the season will prove to be crucial for them. They dropped yesterday's meeting with the Rockies 2-3.

The Colorado Rockies are currently last in the NL West, sit 35 games back of the Dodgers, and have been officially eliminated from Postseason contention this year. It's been a down year for them as a whole, but they're hoping to put on a show for whatever home games they have remaining this season. Kyle Freeland (LHP) is their expected starter.

Here are the Giants-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Rockies Odds

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (-115)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (-105)

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 12 (+100)

Under: 12 (-120)

How To Watch Giants vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET/ 5:10 p.m. PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants lost their last game against the Rockies on a throwing error in the ninth inning that saw Colorado walk the game off and grab the win. They were held scoreless through seven innings and it's clear that the Giants didn't have any sort of rhythm throughout the game. While they had the win in their grasp, another mental mistake cost them a loss and they'll have to clean up their play if they want to have a chance at the playoffs. Look for the Giants to take a more positive approach into this ballgame.

It;ll be interesting to see how the Giants handle this double-header at elevation and on the road. They will, however, be confident in knowing they lead this season series 8-2 and have faired well at this ball park. The Rockies have had a tendency to charge back late in games, so the Giants should look to get on base early and grow a lead as quickly as possible.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

The Rockies got their last win playing small-ball and having a little luck on the base paths. They haven't hit well by any stretch this season, but they've managed to put together a small three-game winning streak heading into today's double-header. They just recently beat the Cubs in two of three games and managed to put up 13 combined runs in their wins. When they're scoring runs, the Rockies can become a sneaky team to keep up with.

Kyle Freeland (6-14) will start with a 5.07 ERA on the season. It certainly isn't his best season by his standards and he's been plagued by injuries for much of it. After returning from the IL, Freeland has gone 1-2 in his starts and has given up 11 earned runs combined. This could be a spot for a “get right” game for him, but expect much of the same from Kyle Freeland.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This series will have some surprises at elevation and the two teams playing three games in about 24 hours. While the pitching matchup is yet to be announced, we'll give the slight edge to the Rockies here as underdogs. Their last three games have been impressive and it look like they could be mounting a small run here.

Final Giants-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Colorado Rockies +1.5 (-105)