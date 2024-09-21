ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Royals look for another win in their Wild Card race as they face the San Francisco Giants. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Royals prediction and pick.

Giants-Royals Projected Starters

Landen Roupp vs. Brady Singer

Landen Roupp (0-1) with a 3.02 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP

Last Start: Roupp went five innings in his last start giving up two hits and two walks. He would not give up a run but took the no-decision as the Giants lost to the Padres.

2024 Road Splits: Roupp has made eight appearances on the road, going 12.2 innings of work, and giving up just four hits and no runs.

Brady Singer (9-11) with a 3.53 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP

Last Start: Singer went five innings, giving up six hits and four walks. He would allow four runs and take the loss to the Pirates.

2024 Home Splits: Singer has made 15 starts at home this year, going 3-5 with a 4.25 ERA and a .278 opponent batting average.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Giants-Royals Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +134

Kansas City Royals: -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Giants vs. Royals

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

TV: NBCSBA/BSKC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants are 17th in the majors in runs scored while sitting 21st in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging percentage. Matt Chapman leads the way this year. He is hitting .247 on the year with a .329 on-base percentage. He has 24 home runs, 73 RBIs, and has scored 93 times. Joining him in having a solid year is Heliot Ramos. He is hitting .264 on the year with a .322 on-base percentage. Ramos has 21 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 49 runs scored. Rounding out the top bats is Michael Conforto. He is hitting just .234 this year but with a .308 on-base percentage. He has 18 home runs, 62 RBIs and 51 runs scored this year.

Michael Conforto has been the top bat in the last week. He is hitting .353 in the last week with two home runs, six RBIs, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Casey Schmitt is hitting .429 in the last week with three RBIs. Finally, Mike Yastrzemski is not hitting well, but still being productive. He is hitting just .167 but has a .318 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, three RBIs, and four runs scored. The Giants are hitting .202 in the last week with six home runs and 21 runs scored in six games.

The current Giants have 20 career at-bats against Brady Singer. They have hit .250. LaMonte Wade Jr. has two hits in five at-bats. He has a double and a home run with an RBI. Further, Michael Conforto is 2-3 while Mike Yastrzemski is one for five with a double.

Why The Royals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Royals are ninth in the majors in runs scored while sitting seventh in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging. Bobby Witt Jr. has led the way this year. He is hitting .331 on the year with a .387 on-base percentage. Witt has 32 home runs and 108 RBIs. Further, he has stolen 30 bases and scored 124 times. Salvador Perez has also been great this year. He is hitting .276 on the year with 27 home runs, 103 RBIs and 57 runs scored on the year. Rounding out the top bats on the year is Maikel Garcia. He is hitting .239 on the year with a .284 on-base percentage. Garcia has seven home runs, 58 RBIs, and 84 runs scored on the year. He has also stolen 36 bases.

Bobby Witt Jr. has been solid in the last week. He is hitting .286 in the last week with a .429 on-base percentage. He has two home runs, nine RBIs, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Maikel Garcia is hitting .308 in the last week with three stolen bases, three RBIs, and a run scored. Yuli Gurriel has also been solid. He is hitting .500 in the last week with three RBIs, and four runs scored in the last week. The Royals have hit .236 in the last week with five home runs and 25 runs scored in six games.

Final Giants-Royals Prediction & Pick

Landen Roupp has made just two starts, giving up just two runs in five innings, but the Giants have lost both games he has started. Still, it has been a struggle for Brady Singer as of late. Since the start of August, he has given up four or more runs in four of his eight starts. Further, the Royals have lost seven of the eight games. Still, the Royals have been the better-hitting team as of late. They will give Brady Singer plenty of run support in this one. Take the Royals to get the win.

Final Giants-Royals Prediction & Pick: Royals ML (-158)