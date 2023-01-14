On Sunday, Daniel Jones and the New York Giants will be taking on Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. This game features a matchup of two teams that played just three weeks ago.

In their Week 16 matchup, the Vikings took down the Giants in a game that came down to the wire. Ultimately, the Vikings won on a game-winning field goal by a final score of 27-24.

When these two sides faced off, it proved to be one of the most competitive matchups of the season. Jones threw for 334 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. On the ground, he added 34 rushing yards on four total carries.

The Giants offense put together one of their strongest outings of the season in this game. And they proved to be able to keep up with one of the best teams in the NFL.

Throughout the entire 2022 regular season, the Giants managed to defy expectations. With a first-year head coach in Brian Daboll, and a roster that looked headed toward a rebuild, expectations were low for this unit. But with Jones leading the charge, they finished with a 9-7-1 record, while earning their first trip to the playoffs since 2016.

The Giants will likely once again have their hands full when they take on the Vikings. Also led by a first-year head coach in Kevin O’Connell, the team put together a 13-4 record while finishing first in the NFC North.

On both sides of the ball, Minnesota has proven playmakers. Their offense is led by arguably the NFL’s best wide receiver in Justin Jefferson. He finished the regular season with 128 receptions for 1,809 receiving yards and eight receiving touchdowns. They also have an elite backfield with both Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattinson putting together a strong campaign.

On defense, the Vikings have one of the NFL’s most dynamic pass-rushing duos. The pair of Danielle Hunter and Za’Darius Smith have recorded 109 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 20.5 total sacks.

But the Giants also have a roster full of talent. Along with Jones, Saquon Barkley has fully returned to form. The fifth-year running back recorded 1,312 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. Through the air, he added 57 receptions for 338 receiving yards.

When the Giants took on the Vikings earlier in the season, Barkley delivered a strong outing. He recorded 133 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 22 total touches.

Several players could step into the x-factor role for the Giants on Sunday. The obvious option is Barkley himself. He finds himself at the center of this offense, and much of their success has come directly from his production.

But there are other options for who could truly be the Giants x-factor. This includes an entire group on the defensive side of the ball.

Giants X-Factor vs. Ravens: The defensive front

The Giants defense has dealt with injuries all season. In the secondary, safety Xavier McKinney and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson have both missed significant time. At linebacker, there have been several different starters as injuries have limited the unit in a big way.

Along the defensive line, there have also been several injuries. The entire starting group of Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari, Dexter Lawrence, and Leonard Williams have all missed time. But with none of them appearing on the injury report, this unit is set to be fully healthy when it matters the most. And they could ultimately be the biggest x-factor of the matchup.

Giants defensive tackle Lawrence has put together an All-Pro-worthy season. The fourth-year defensive tackle has recorded 68 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 7.5 total sacks.

The veteran of the group, Williams, has taken the field in 12 games this season. He has recorded 45 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 total sacks.

In their first season taking the field together, the Giants pass rush of the future in Thibodeaux and Ojulari has looked dominant. The pair has combined for 63 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

When these sides faced off last time, the Giants defense consistently applied pressure. They finished the game with four total sacks, and 11 total quarterback hits. The group made their presence felt from start to finish. If they can do this once again, it could be the Giants key to success. By containing Kirk Cousins, the rest of the Vikings offense could be stopped in their tracks.

If the Giants hope to keep their season alive, it will take a strong performance on both sides of the ball. But another elite outing from this group of pass rushers could be the key.