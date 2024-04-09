Gigantic is back with Gigantic Rampage Edition! Check out the Gigantic Rampage Edition details here with its release date, gameplay, story, and more.
Gigantic Rampage Edition Release Date: April 9, 2024
The announcement trailer for Gigantic Rampage Edition also revealed its release date: April 9th, 2024. It will be available on PC via Steam and Epic, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
The Rampage Edition is an enhancement of the original Gigantic game that was released in July 2017. It was developed by the now-defunct Motiga and published by Perfect World Entertainment, which is now known as Gearbox Entertainment.
The original Gigantic was a free-to-play 5v5 shooter. Rampage Edition adds a new game mode, support for cross-platform play, new heroes, maps, and more gameplay improvements. However, this revival will ditch the free-to-play model and will now require players to purchase it.
Gigantic Rampage Edition Gameplay
Gigantic Rampage Edition features 23 total heroes, including all of the heroes returning from the original games. This is still a 5v5 competitive hero shooter and brings in all the content from the original game. Each hero has a unique kit for offensive and defensive uses, as well as an ultimate ability that can change the battlefield.
Two new heroes are being added: Roland and Kajir.
- Roland – A world-hardened man who lost his arm but gained unparalleled reach.
- Kajir – A fast-reflexed feline who has a taste for fighting in the alleys and streets.
New maps will also be available on top of the ones already in the original game:
- Picaro Bay – A breezy seaside map with verticality, narrow alleyways, and a pirate ship for waging fast-paced clashes.
- Heaven’s Ward – A heavily industrialized district that showcases an old power plant, warehouses, and factories with many nooks and crannies for players to have a blast in.
There are also options for customizing and progressing your heroes with load-outs to match your playstyle and cosmetics for your heroes and weapons. All of the cosmetics from the original Gigantic game will be carried over, and more skins will be released on Rampage Edition.
Gigantic Rampage Edition has three game modes:
- Rush – A new game mode that is more accessible, fast-paced and action-packed for all players bringing a streamlined GIGANTIC experience that lets players jump in and get into the action with ease.
- Clash – The original game mode from the classic version of GIGANTIC is back, bringing a deeply strategic and thrilling team-based experience for more epic matches.
- Custom – Create your own exciting matches where you can pick a map, compete against friends to refine your skills on the battlefield, and also spectate.
As outlined before, Rampage Edition will add cross-play between Consoles and PC.
After its launch, there will be free content released via updates, such as a Ranked Mode and hero skins.
Gigantic Rampage Edition Story
Not much story is outlined in either the original Gigantic game or its enhanced revival version. Players fight alongside Guardians, defined as “magical behemoths” and also the lifeline of the team – when a team’s Guardian dies they lose the game. There are other magical beings in the same vein, such as Creatures, which help the players in defeating the enemy team.
