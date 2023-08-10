Alana Hadid, the sister of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, has taken a bold step into the spotlight by making her catwalk debut. Unlike her well-known half-sisters who have been dominating the fashion runways for years, Alana unexpectedly marked her entry at Copenhagen Fashion Week, Vogue reports. Speaking about her decision, Alana expressed her love for Danish brands and revealed that she had not initially planned to walk the runway.

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid’s older half-sister Alana Hadid makes her runway debut in Denmark. pic.twitter.com/g0bZUfDDSn — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) August 10, 2023

Saks Potts, a renowned fashion label, invited Alana to walk in their show after learning about her presence in Copenhagen. Despite the challenging weather conditions of rain and wind, Alana confidently opened the Saks Potts show on the first day of the fashion week. She wore a striking ensemble consisting of a cropped jacket, a blue sequined skirt layered over jeans, and metallic flip-flops. The minimalistic makeup added to her runway debut look.

Alana Hadid enthusiastically described her experience, saying, “It was raining but it was beautiful: dramatic and pretty epic.” She expressed her admiration for Saks Potts, noting how exhilarating it was to open for them.

The 38-year-old shared her excitement on Instagram, posting a carousel of behind-the-scenes images and videos from the show. She thanked the designers behind Saks Potts and expressed her joy at the unique opportunity.

Having celebrated her 40th birthday recently with a toga-themed party attended by her sister Gigi, Alana has broken barriers by starting her modeling career after reaching this milestone. She humorously remarked, “I feel like I’m living my life backwards, I love it,” reflecting on her unconventional journey. Alana also praised Copenhagen Fashion Week for its inclusivity and diversity in featuring models of different ages and backgrounds.