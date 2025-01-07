Gilbert Arenas, former NBA star and host of Gil’s Arena, celebrated his 43rd birthday in unforgettable fashion. During a live recording of his podcast with co-hosts Kenyon Martin, Brandon Jennings, Nick “Swaggy P” Young, and Josiah Johnson, Arenas received a surprise that quickly stole the spotlight. After being presented with a birthday cake, the crew added a twist—a dancer dressed in a vibrant, rainbow-themed fishnet outfit took center stage, per TMZ.

Arenas was visibly shocked but quickly joined the fun when handed a bag of cash. He showered the performer with bills as the room erupted with laughter and cheers. Adding to the lively atmosphere, Arenas’ fiancée, Melli Monaco, captured the moment on her Instagram story. In her post, she joked, “It ain’t a real celebration if there is no dancer HBD @no.chill.gill,” complete with a heart emoji.

Despite the surprise being bold, Monaco fully embraced the moment, watching with a smile as her fiancé enjoyed the unexpected performance. Arenas kept the interaction lighthearted, ensuring boundaries were respected while soaking in the unique gift from his podcast crew.

From Birthday Twerks to Holiday Scooters

This wasn’t the first time Monaco made Arenas’ special moments memorable. Over the holidays, she presented him with a customized Wolf King GT scooter, complete with his name engraved. The scene, shared on Instagram, featured Arenas stepping outside in festive pajamas as Monaco unveiled the sleek ride. The gift left Arenas beaming, and he playfully joked, “You trying to get married,” before riding the scooter around with excitement.

Fans loved the couple’s dynamic, praising their chemistry and sense of humor. Their engagement, announced last summer, continues to highlight their playful and loving relationship.

The birthday celebration, filled with laughs, surprises, and Arenas’ signature charm, was a perfect reflection of his larger-than-life personality. As he moves forward with both personal and professional milestones, it’s clear Gilbert Arenas knows how to mix fun with memorable moments.