Gilbert Arenas' net worth in 2024 is $10 million. Arenas is a former professional basketball player who played for several teams in the NBA, including the Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Golden State Warriors.

He is a three-time All-Star, three-time All-NBA Team Player, and a Most Improved Player of the Year winner. Let's take a closer look at Gilbert Arenas' net worth in 2024.

Gilbert Arenas' net worth in 2024 (estimate): $10 million

Gilbert Arenas' net worth in 2024 is $10 million. This according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Gilbert Arenas was born on January 6, 1982, in Tampa, Florida. He attended Ulysses S. Grant High School. Here, Arenas kick-started his amateur basketball career. At the high school level, Arenas averaged 28.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game, according to reports. He tallied a total of 2,124 points to set the school record for total career points in a Grant jersey.

After graduating from high school, Arenas committed to the University of Arizona. Arenas played two seasons for the Arizona Wildcats.

In a Wildcats uniform, Arenas averaged 15.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 47% from the field overall. With Arenas, the Wildcats had a 28-8 win-loss record in the 2000-2001 season. Furthermore, Arizona also made it to the national championship game before falling to Duke, 82-72.

For his efforts, Arenas collected accolades at the college level. He was named to the Pac 10 All-Freshman Team in 2000 and First Team All-Pac 10 in 2001.

Gilbert Arenas is drafted by the Warriors

After only two seasons with the Wildcats, Arenas decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility by officially declaring for the 2001 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Golden State Warriors selected Arenas in the second round with the 31st-overall pick.

Shortly after, Arenas signed a two-year contract worth $845,000 with the Warriors, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, Arenas averaged 10.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 45% from the floor.

A season later, Arenas improved his production to 18.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. For his efforts, Arenas was crowned as the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year.

Gilbert Arenas signs with the Wizards

After two years with the Warriors, Arenas became a restricted free agent and engaged in a coin toss to decide which team he'd play for. Although the coin toss initially resulted in joining the Los Angeles Clippers, Agent Zero opted to play for the Washington Wizards.

He was offered a six-year deal that would've paid him $60 million by the Clippers, as per reports. However, the Wizards countered with a six-year deal worth $65 million.

In a Wizards uniform, Arenas had the best years of his NBA career. He made three-straight All-Star Game appearances. But more importantly, Arenas also garnered three-consecutive All-NBA Team selections.

With three All-Star Game appearances and All-NBA Team selections under his belt, Arenas was rewarded by the Wizards with a lucrative six-year contract extension worth $111 million, as per reports.

But after that, Arenas was never the same. Thanks to a myriad of injuries, Arenas only played in 138 games across five seasons. He finished his Washington stint with averages of 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game.

Gilbert Arenas' firearms scandal

While Arenas had great moments on the basketball court, the former Wizards star was also a controversial figure. One of his worst incidents came in 2009 when Arenas brought in firearms to the locker room inside Capital One Arena. This led to a standoff between Arenas and then teammate Javaris Crittenton.

The incident led to the NBA suspending Arenas indefinitely. Furthermore, it also caused the three-time All-Star his endorsement deal with adidas. For his role in the controversy, Arenas was given hours of community service and probation.

Gilbert Arenas is traded to the Orlando Magic

Considered to be one of the worst trades in league history, the Wizards sent Arenas to Orlando in return for a sharpshooting Rashard Lewis. For the Magic, that meant not only giving up a reliable stretch forward, but it also forced them to take on Arenas' major contract.

To make matters worse, Arenas didn't really impress. He only averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 34% from the field overall with the Magic.

In the 2011-2012 season, the Magic placed Arenas on waivers via the amnesty clause. This paved the way for Arenas to sign with the Memphis Grizzlies to reduce the financial pressure on the Magic.

He agreed to a rest-of-season contract with the Grizzlies, based on reports. In a Grizzlies uniform, Arenas put up a career-worst 4.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game on 41% shooting from the field.

With Arenas' NBA career declining, he prolonged his basketball career by taking his talents overseas. As a result, he inked a one-year deal worth $700,000 with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association. With the Sharks, Arenas put up 20.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game on 46% shooting from the field.

Gilbert Arenas' endorsement deals

Given Arenas' popularity in the NBA during his peak, it wasn't surprising that a major brand like Adidas decided to partner with him. Before his major firearms scandal, Arenas was signed with adidas on a five-year sneaker deal worth $40 million.

Although NBA players are given massive salaries, Arenas found a way to be broke during his storied basketball career. Years after hanging up his basketball sneakers, Arenas confessed that in his rookie season, the three-time All-NBA player blew his entire paycheck. This forced him to sleep in Oracle Arena, given that he had no spare change to pay for a taxi.

Moreover, Arenas also struggled to unload his infamous $3.5 million mansion that featured a massive shark tank. It's worth noting that as an owner of the shark tank, Arenas had to endure large expenses to maintain his pet sharks.

After a decorated basketball career, Arenas kick started his own podcast called The No Chill Podcast. In 2022, he signed a long-term contract for the podcast with Fubo Sports Network.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Gilbert Arenas' net worth in 2024?