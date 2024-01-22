*Insert multiple Spider-Man meme*

It seems Justin Hart — I mean, Glen Powell is leaning into the joke.

When The Hollywood Reporter misidentified This is Us star Justin Hartley as Glen Powell in a red carpet post, the mistake went viral and was even brought up in The View's discussion.

Powell responded in an X (formerly Twitter) post, “I think this is the perfect time to announce that ⁦@justinhartley and I will be starring in the most boring body-swap movie of all time.”

During the entertainment magazine's interview of Powell and Hitman co-star and director Richard Linklater for the Sundance Film Festival, they asked the actor if he had any more ideas about his suggested plot for the movie.

He turned to Linklater and asked, “Rick, do you want to direct the Glen Powell and Justin Hartley body swap movie?”

To which the director replied, “Yeah, sure. Sign me up.”

While not quite sure if they were still talking about the maybe-fictional body swap movie, Powell stated that he and Linklater have discussed “getting into the trenches” of reuniting in another film. THR suggested that they body-swap film should be their next priority.

Linklater replied, “I think it's clear this will be the body swap movie of this generation.”

The pair didn't let go of the idea. When they were asked what their goals are for 2024, Powell said that he and the Hitman director need to figure out their plans for their next film once Linklater finishes filming in Paris.

“[We'll do] a body swap with Justin Hartley movie,” he noted.

“I want to be in development and be in production in the fall, [with the] body swap movie with Justin Hartley – if we can get it together,” Linklater added.

“Yeah, if we can do it,” Powell chimed in.

I took the liberty of checking. The actor has two projects coming up: one in pre-production and another in rumored post-production, Twisters, an update or remake of the 1996 film.

Hartley, on the other hand, has the series Tracker currently in pre-production and the action comedy Bride Hard with Da'Vine Joy Randolph in post.

Linklater may have a lot on his plate with a project in development and two in production.

In short, they could make it work.