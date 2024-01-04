The iconic Mary Poppins actress was 100.

Actress Glynis Johns has passed away.

The legendary actress is well known for playing Mrs. Winifred Banks in 1964's Mary Poppins, ABC 7 Los Angeles reports.

Glynis Johns passes away at 100

She died at age 100 from natural causes.

Glynis also appeared in Disney's The Sword and the Rose. In 1998, she was named a Disney legend and has been the oldest living Oscar nominee for acting until her passing. In 1960, she was nominated for her role in The Sundowners.

Additionally, she won a Tony award for A Little Night Music.

The actress was just profiled in PEOPLE last October as she turned 100. She told ABC 7, “It doesn't make any difference to me,” regarding her age.

She also said, “I've been working at something ever since I was born, I think.”

Glynis told The Los Angeles Times in 1991, “I've been doing songs from the show off and on through the years.” She was referring to her stage career that featured plays like Peter Pan and A Little Night Music.

The Mary Poppins actress added, “So I've never really been away. Even a few months ago, I was singing ‘Send in the Clowns' for a charity performance. But my doctors were advising that I not work for a couple of months — that I needed to relax, take it easy, do physiotherapy for my dental problems. More specifically, I had to make the decision about whether I want to come back playing another role: to hear somebody else eight performances a week, doing something that I was used to doing.”

RIP Glynis Johns.