Go-Go Town!, the charming open-world sandbox featuring life-sim gameplay, finally has a public playtest release date.

Go-Go Town! Public Playtest Release Date: July 3, 2023

Take on the role of the Mayor of Go-Go Town! when its public playtest hits Steam on July 3, 2023.

What is Go-Go Town?

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Go-Go Town! is an open-world sandbox featuring life-sim gameplay developed by Prideful Sloth. In this game, players take on the role of the Mayor of Go-Go Town!, where they can construct shops, hire staff, automate deliveries with couriers, and attract tourists to town, all while managing infrastructure and avoiding catastrophes! It's up to you to build the town from the ground up and bring prosperity to Go-Go Town!, but it won't be easy!

Go-Go Town! offers a very wholesome take on base-building mixed with mildly complex business management simulation based on the buildings that you create and use to populate your town. Those who love to min-max their way toward efficiency will also be delighted as the game offers opportunities to optimize with automation and worker management, all ready to help you out in running your town.

How to join the Go-Go Town! Public Playtest

The Go-Go Town! Public Playtest will begin on July 3, 2023. To join the Public Playtest, players can sign up through the game's subscribepage website. After signing up for the playtest, Prideful Sloth will reach out to the player via email to inform them if they successfully get into the playtest, and giving them a Steam key to access the game early before launch. Do note that the playtest key will not necessarily convert into a full game key once the game comes out, and will likely expire when the game comes out later on.

Wishlist Go-Go Town! on Steam today to help Prideful Sloth build a community and help them appear more on players' searches.