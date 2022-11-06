God of War Ragnarok Release Date: When is it coming out?

God of War Ragnarok will be coming this year after all, but it will take all winter before Kratos and Atreus come out of hiding. Here is when the God of War Ragnarok Release Date will be.

God of War Ragnarok Release Date: November 9, 2022

God of War Ragnarok is coming out exclusively on the PS4 and the PS5 on November 9, 2022.

First announced during Sony’s State of Play, the exact status of God of War Ragnarok has been shrouded in mystery for quite a while. Many even speculated that the game won’t be coming out until 2023 when Santa Monica Studio finally unveiled the game’s release date – along with some details on the game’s collector’s edition. Judging from the reviews that major video game news websites are giving the game, it’s safe to say that this game is very much worth it. Scores of 10/10 dominate the internet, so make sure to grab this game to experience it for yourself.

Taking place three years after the ending of 2018’s God of War, Ragnarok sees the arrival of Fimbulwinter, the fabled great winter that spans three summers. The game starts at the tail end of the Fimbulwinter, which will begin the prophesied Ragnarok. Kratos and Atreus begin to travel across the nine realms to seek out a way to prevent Ragnarok, while attempting to uncover Atreus’ true identity as Loki. Their journey will lead them directly at odds with the Norse God of War, Tyr, who was, until then, believed to be dead. They will also encounter the God of Thunder Thor, and ally-turned-enemy Freya, who seeks revenge following the death of her son Baldur in the hands of Kratos.

God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition

God of War Ragnarok’s collector’s edition will come with a 16-inch replica of Thor’s Hammer, Mjolnir, a Knowledge Keeper’s Shrine, a Steelbook Display Case, 2-inch Vanir Twins carvings, and a dwarven dice set in a leather pouch. You can see an unboxing video above and find out for yourself what’s included in the package. The shrine contains most of the interesting stuff, within which you’ll find:

Printed voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles. *

(no game disc included) – The God of War Ragnarök Steelbook Display Case depicts renditions of the Bear and the Wolf. 2” Vanir Twins Carvings – In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins.

– In the same style as Atreus’ wooden toy carvings of the Huldra Brothers from the God of War (2018) Collector’s Edition, the God of War Ragnarök Collector’s Edition completes the set with carvings of the Vanir Twins. Dwarven Dice Set – This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside.

– This set comes with a set of dice with a quality wood-like finish in a dice bag with a symbol of Yggdrasil on the outside. 16” Mjölnir Replica – A highly detailed replica of Thor’s signature weapon from God of War Ragnarök.

Apart from the physical goods that can be found within the shrine, you’ll also find the following digital items waiting for you to claim once you boot up a Collector’s Edition version of the game:

Kratos Darkdale Armor **

** Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic) **

(cosmetic) ** Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos**

for the Blades of Chaos** Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe**

for the Leviathan Axe** Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

And that’s everything that you’ll find within the God of War Ragnarok Collector’s Edition. The Collector’s Edition will be coming out on the same date as the Standard Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition. The game will ship with all of these goodies on the God of War Ragnarok release date on November 9, 2022.