There are few father-son combos more iconic in the video game world than Kratos and Atreus. With God of War Ragnarok set for release next week, they just dropped a trailer featuring another famous father-son pairing in LeBron and Bronny James.

The Los Angeles Lakers star and his eldest were part of a hilarious God of War themed group therapy session that also stars John Travolta and his daughter Ella as well as Ben Stiller evidently embarrassing his son Quinn fully decked out in a Kratos cosplay. Check out the trailer for yourself:

LeBron was once again able to flex some of his acting chops, after recently starring in his own Space Jam movie that released in 2021. Bronny and the other kids in the clip sure knew how to play judgmental teenagers towards their fathers, which likely stems from just a wee bit of real life dad moments. It’s definitely cool as hell to have an A-list dad, but you can’t take away the “dad” part of the equation there.

The same goes for Kratos in God of War. He may be able to smite draugr with one swing of his Leviathan Axe and challenge immortal beings when he’s fully decked out in the right gear and enchantments, but the parenting side in raising Atreus is a different challenge altogether.

With God of War Ragnarok set for its worldwide release on November 9 (unless you were one of the few who somehow got one of the leaked copies), we’ll have a chance to see Kratos and Atreus back at it once again.