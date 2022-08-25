The WNBA playoffs are starting to heat up. Already, one of the semifinal matchups has been set, and it’s a big one. In a rematch of last year’s semifinals, the Connecticut Sun will face off against the Chicago Sky. However, unlike last year, the roles have been reversed this time around.

In the 2021 NBA playoffs, the Sky pulled off a four-game upset over the top-seeded Sun to make it all the way to the Finals. They parlayed that win into a championship against the Phoenix Mercury. This time around, the hunted are now the hunters, as the Sun are the lower-seeded team this time around.

Sun head coach Curt Miller is embracing the underdog mentality, though. After their elimination game against the Dallas Wings, Miller talked about the team’s mentality heading into their series against the defending champions. Here’s what he had to say. (via ESPN)

“Our team is incredibly confident in what they do and who they are,” Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller said Wednesday. “We’re back to the semis for four straight years. This group wants to take another step, and there’s not one person that’s going to pick us to beat Chicago. So we’re going to go with the underdog mentality and give it our best shot.”

As much as the Sun would like to think they are underdogs, they really aren’t in the grand scheme of things. They have been perennial playoff contenders in the last four years, even making it to the WNBA Finals at one point. However, against the Sky, the team is at a bit of a disadvantage: the defending champs has dominated most of their matchups in the last year.

This will be one hell of an interesting matchup. Buckle up, folks.