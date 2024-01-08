The numbers are up dramatically for who all tuned in to the award show.

The Golden Globes are over for 2024, and the numbers are in.

Apparently, audiences wanted to see actors and celebrities get awards. Viewership was up 50%, making it the most-watched ceremony since 2020, Deadline reports.

Golden Globe audience is up 50% from last year

This is a big deal for CBS and Paramount+, the platforms on which the show was broadcast. It had 9.4 million live plus same-day viewers check out the ceremony. When the final numbers are in, it’s expected to be more than this.

Until now, viewership has dropped since 2020 when it was revealed that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association didn’t have a single Black member, Independent states. For example, the 74th Emmy Awards had only 5.92 million viewers. Oscars, on the other hand, reached 20 million viewers in 2023. Still, it’s nothing like the numbers they used to see.

From there, the HFPA went away and was bought by Dick Clark Productions. Then, CBS purchased the rights to air the shows. Awards are voted on by a more diverse group of over 300 people.

Last year’s show was a low point for NBC, where the numbers weren’t nearly that high. CBS’ success could’ve been partly due to the show being featured on Sunday, this time following an NFL doubleheader. Or that Taylor Swift was there.

Whatever the case, it was a welcome relief.

Paramout+ saw record-breaking numbers as it reached its largest live-streaming audience since the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023.

Though the Golden Globes got some scathing reviews, especially about its host, Jo Koy, it’s good to see the number up. We’ll see how the award show fares next year.