There's a groundbreaking update for the longstanding award ceremony. This year, how audiences watch won't be the same as past years.

In a groundbreaking shift, the Golden Globes have secured a new broadcast home, marking a significant transition for the 81st edition of the prestigious Hollywood awards ceremony set for January 7, 2024, according to Deadline. The much-anticipated event is slated to air live on CBS, streaming on Paramount+, and accessible via the CBS app, enhancing the show's visibility with a marquee slot.

This seismic change comes after a comprehensive quest initiated when Dick Clark Productions and Eldridge acquired the Golden Globes' assets from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in June. This transformative move transitioned the awards show into a commercial entity, effectively dissolving the HFPA.

The monumental broadcast deal marks a departure from the Globes' long-standing collaboration with NBC, bringing the event back to CBS, where it previously aired in 1981 and 1982. This shift grants CBS the distinction of hosting two premier awards shows— the Golden Globes and the Grammys—on its platform.

George Cheeks, President & CEO of CBS, hailed the addition of the Globes as a significant enhancement to the network's first-quarter schedule, emphasizing the strategic timing in promoting CBS' primetime lineup slated for February.

This year's ceremony, encompassing both film and TV categories, will broadcast live coast-to-coast. Stations in the Pacific time zone carrying the live event will rebroadcast the complete Golden Globe Awards telecast in prime time immediately after the live presentation.

Jay Penske, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Penske Media, the parent company of Deadline and owner of Dick Clark Productions, expressed pride in partnering with CBS for this historic event. Penske highlighted CBS' enduring commitment to live entertainment programming, drawing parallels to the network's three-decade-long dedication to the Grammys' triumphs.