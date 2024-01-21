Vegas Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson has quite the history with Penguins' star Sidney Crosby.

The Vegas Golden Knights' center Brendan Brisson is seeing history come full-circle after scoring his first goal in the National Hockey League. Brisson made that personal history against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and one of his former heroes. A photograph has been released showing Brisson as a boy with Penguins center Sidney Crosby, per The Athletic.

Brendan Brisson (right), Sidney Crosby (left) Crosby was on the ice defending when Brisson scored his first NHL goal. Pretty cool pic.twitter.com/HCRwlvII1B — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) January 21, 2024

Crosby was on the ice for the Penguins when Brisson scored on Saturday, making this story even more interesting. Brisson found the net in the third period of a game the Knights won 3-2. The Knights scored all of their goals in the third period to win the contest. Brisson's goal was the game-winner for the Golden Knights.

A moment he will never forget for the rest of his life 🥹 Congratulations, Briss! 👏 pic.twitter.com/pQDSOjpFvz — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 21, 2024

There's even more to the story. Not only is Crosby one of Brisson's former heroes, he also turns out to be Brisson's former babysitter. The Penguins star used to babysit for the Brisson family, per Sports Illustrated. It is a true story that not even the great Mark Twain could have coughed up as fiction.

The Golden Knights center was recently called up from the Henderson Silver Knights, of the American Hockey League. He has appeared in three games this season for Vegas. He was drafted by the franchise in 2020.

The Golden Knights may need to keep using Brisson. The team is now in second place in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference. The team holds a 27-14-5 record, with 59 total points. Vegas next plays the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

One wonders if Crosby took Brisson out for a beer after the game was over to catch up on old times.