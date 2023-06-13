NBA legend Charles Barkley shared a hilarious story with Sportsnet recently about Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel. Barkley spoke of meeting Eichel and said the hockey star had no clue who he was.

On Monday, Eichel had an opportunity to share his side of that story. And the Golden Knights star wanted to clear the air about one thing in particular as he spoke with the media.

“Of course, I know who Charles Barkley is. I don't think there's anyone on the planet who doesn’t,” Eichel said, via Sportsnet. “He's obviously all over the TV, and he's got a great personality, and I'm a big fan of him.”

The Golden Knights star said the whole thing came down to an “unfortunate” misunderstanding. Eichel was speaking with another person when Barkley approached. “We said hi quick. And he said, ‘I don't want to interrupt you,’ and he kind of just kept on walking down the road,” Eichel explained.

The Golden Knights star did say he is a big fan of Barkley and the Inside the NBA show on TNT. “It's great that he's been following hockey, and it's cool to see the relationship that the TNT guys have formed,” Eichel said.

Eichel and the Golden Knights have a massive game coming up on Tuesday night. Vegas can win the Stanley Cup with a victory over the Florida Panthers in Game 5. It'd be the first Stanley Cup in Golden Knights history, and the first in Eichel's career.

Fans can watch Game 5 on TNT, TBS, or TruTV in the US. Coverage begins at 8 PM ET, with puck drop happening shortly thereafter. It's certainly a high-pressure situation for Vegas. Only time will tell if Eichel can help his team rise to the occasion.