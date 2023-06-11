A scary moment in Game 4 of the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final was witnessed by everyone who tuned in to watch the showdown between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers Saturday night when Jack Eichel was hit on the side of his head by a puck that was shot by teammate Jonathan Marchessault in the second period of the contest.

Jack Eichel caught a puck up high and headed straight for the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/iORWIKR4H8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 11, 2023

Jack Eichel would then leave the ice and head to the dressing room after that accident. He had Golden Knights worried even more when he did not return right away to the ice for the start of the third quarter. However, all fears of a Jack Eichel injury were instantly squashed when the forward returned to the bench and hit the ice in the final frame.

Eichel has not returned for third — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 11, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eichel is arguably the most important Golden Knights player, as he entered Game 4 tied with Marchessault for the most points in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 23 (13 goals and 10 assists). Needless to say, Vegas needs Jack Eichel to stay healthy in order to stave off the pesky Panthers, who are never going to go away easily.

The Golden Knights had a 2-1 series lead going into Game 4 and scored the first three goals of the contest. The Panthers, however, scored two unanswered goals afterward to make it a one-goal game deep into the third period.

Jack Eichel has been banged up left and right in the series so far against the Panthers. It can be remembered that he absorbed a massive hit from Florida star Matthew Tkachuk back in Game 2 in Las Vegas.