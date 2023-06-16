Mere hours before the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup on Tuesday night, Las Vegas authorities arrested a man who allegedly threatened to carry out a mass shooting at T-Mobile Arena, per ESPN.

Matthew DeSavio, 33, was detained by police Tuesday afternoon after at least three people contacted law enforcement about his purported plans to “shoot up” Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. A police report on DeSavio's arrest includes a series of text messages, social media posts and phone calls made Tuesday that indicated his desire to engage in a massacre on par with the October 2017 shooting on the Las Vegas strip that left 60 people dead and hundreds more injured.

Detectives describe DeSavio in the report as a man with a history of mental illness and arrests “that would cause a reasonable person to feel terrorized, frightened, intimidated, harassed or fearful for their immediate safety.” His Las Vegas arrest record dates back to 2014 on charges of domestic battery and stalking.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

DeSavio was most recently arrested in October of last year on a felony charge of threatening an act of terrorism or mass destruction. His public defender filed a motion in March stating a psychiatric evaluation revealed that DeSavio was incompetent to stand trial due to mental illness. A judge eventually dismissed the terrorism charge against him because there were no beds available at Nevada's two state forensic psychiatric facilities.

DeSavio now faces another charge of threatening an act of terrorism or mass destruction following Tuesday's arrest.

The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers 8-3 on Tuesday night, winning the franchise's first ever Stanley Cup.