The Vegas Golden Knights opened their 2023-24 season with a victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. However, there were a few things that didn't go exactly how they wanted. One example involves forward Brett Howden, who received a match penalty for a hit to the head on Kraken forward Brandon Tanev.

Now, the Golden Knights will be without Howden for a short period of time. The NHL announced on Wednesday that Howden is suspended for the next two games. For Vegas, the next two games are against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday and the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday.

The hit occurred with around 14 minutes remaining in the game. Tanev skated through the neutral zone as the two teams battled for the puck. Howden collided with Tanev, who faced away from him. Howden's shoulder made contact with Tanev's head. That led to the Golden Knights forward receiving a match penalty.

Howden's ejection left the Golden Knights rather shorthanded for the rest of the third period. Forward William Carrier exited the game prior to the Tanev hit due to injury. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game that Carrier's injury could be serious.

Howden entered the 2023-24 season coming off an impressive performance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The 25-year-old scored 10 points in 22 games as Vegas won the Stanley Cup. During the regular season, he scored 13 points in 55 games.

It appears the Golden Knights have some roster decisions to make now with Howden suspended. Let's see how they approach Thursday's contest against the Sharks in San Jose.