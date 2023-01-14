Former Vegas Golden Knights’ goaltender Robin Lehner filed for bankruptcy related to ownership of an exotic snake farm, public bankruptcy documents show. Yes, you read that right.

Lehner and his wife Donya filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy with the District of Nevada at the end of December. Lehner estimates the worth of his assets between $1 and $10 million, with his liability to creditors as high as between $10-$50 million, according to the public filing.

The embattled former NHL star is said to be the owner of RL Exotics LLC, “which operates a reptile farm in Plato, MO, which is an operating business with 3 employees, and which requires reptiles to be maintained and fed.”

Lehner reportedly purchased a collection of exotic snakes for $1.2 million back in 2017, and his bankruptcy stems from the original purchase.

The National Hockey League has been listed as a potential interested party in the bankruptcy filing, along with the Vegas Golden Knights, Black Knight Sports & Entertainment, Newport Sports Management and Sure Sports Lending, a financial company.

Sure Sports Lending is described as an agency that “specializes in low-interest, unsecured loans and contract advances to Professional Athletes in the NFL, MLB, NBA, WNBA, NHL, and MLS based on their player contracts.”

The bankruptcy claims that Lehner’s debts are: “primarily based on business debts that were incurred to help obtain money for a business or investment.” The attorney representing Robin Lehner says both the Golden Knights’ team counsel and creditors are aware of the bankruptcy filing.

It is one of the wackiest, most unexpected hockey stories in recent memory thanks to Robin Lehner, who often made headlines throughout his hockey career, and continues to in retirement.