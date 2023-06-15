Fresh off of winning the Stanley Cup, the Vegas Golden Knights announced a multi-year partnership with with 50 Cent's booze brand, which is called 50 Cent's Sire Spirits, according to TMZ Sports.

50 Cent's Sire Spirits makes Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, and will now be the official cognac and champagne of the Golden Knights, according to TMZ Sports. 50 Cent's brand will have a presence in the team's arena and on its digital platforms.

50 Cent was in attendance when the Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers to win the franchise's first ever Stanley Cup, and the team partied with his booze in the locker room, according to TMZ Sports.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Golden Knights are also partnering with 50 Cent's G-Unity Foundation to server the Las Vegas community.

Vegas came into the NHL as an expansion team in the 2017-2018 season, and were immediately a successful team. They made the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season, losing to the Washington Capitals in five games. They made the playoffs three-straight times after that, making the conference finals in 2020. After missing the playoffs in the 2021-2022 season, the Golden Knights made it back this season and won the Stanley Cup in the franchise's sixth season in existence.

The team made a splash move in trading for Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres, and it paid off. Despite it not looking good initially in the 2021-2022 season, it worked out great this season. Jack Eichel is one of the best centers in the game, and he is a big part of why the Golden Knights on the Stanley Cup.