The Vegas Golden Knights are adding free agent forward Max Comtois to the training camp roster on a professional tryout, team GM Kelly McCrimmon announced on Tuesday.

After being selected by the Anaheim Ducks with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, Comtois played four full seasons with the team between 2019-23.

The 24-year-old failed to receive a qualifying offer following the 2022-23 campaign, where he posted nine goals and 19 points in 64 regular-season contests. He added 81 hits in a bottom-six role.

The Quebec native skated in 210 games throughout his Ducks' tenure, scoring 38 goals and 86 points. He had his best season in 2020-21, leading the team in goals, assists and points with 33 in 55 games.

After the breakout campaign, Comtois signed a two-year, $4 million contract extension with an AAV of $2.037 million. But he was unable to replicate his earlier success, amassing just 16 and 19 points in the next two seasons, respectively.

Comtois has represented Canada on the international stage on multiple occasions, headlined by winning a gold medal at the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships. He also helped Canada win gold at the World Championship in 2021, scoring six points in 10 games for his country.

One of the better free agents still remaining with less than two weeks to go before training camp, Comtois is another name off the list as a new NHL season approaches.

Granted, it will be a tall task for Comtois to crack a roster that just brought a Stanley Cup to the Strip. But with his time in California finished, Comtois will head to Las Vegas to battle for a spot later in September.