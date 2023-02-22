The Vegas Golden Knights have bolstered their blueline ahead of next month’s trade deadline and in the process, got rid of Shea Weber’s contract.

The team has acquired defenseman Dysin Mayo from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick and Weber, who hasn’t played in an NHL game since the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals. However, his current deal still runs until 2026.

Weber hasn’t actually announced his retirement, but he’s been away from the game for nearly two years now. For the Golden Knights, it’ll be a relief to get rid of his contract. Mayo has played 82 games for the Coyotes across the last two seasons, registering 12 points in his career.

Mayo isn’t exactly a game-changer, but he can be another piece to the puzzle for a strong Vegas blueline who is allowing just 2.77 goals per game. That ranks ninth in the NHL. In 2022-23, the 2014 fifth-rounder played in 15 NHL games and also spent time down in the AHL. In fact, the Golden Knights have already assigned him to their AHL affiliate, the Henderson Silver Knights.

Weber played in the league from 2005 to 2021 and was a key piece for the Montreal Canadiens in their Cup run two years ago. Injuries forced him to miss all of the 2021-22 campaign as the Habs ultimately traded him to Vegas last summer. He never even stepped on the ice for Vegas.

The Golden Knights are just fine though, currently occupying first place in the Western Conference and look like a serious contender come playoff time.