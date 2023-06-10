The Vegas Golden Knights squandered a phenomenal opportunity to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, conceding a late goal and losing early in overtime — but they're still confident ahead of a critical Game 4 at FLA Live Arena.

“Yeah, I think so,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said on Friday when asked if his team is still in control of the series, per Kristen Shilton of ESPN.

“We've got Game 4 [coming up]. Go win Game 4, it's 3-1. That's a pretty big lead. They got a little momentum off winning the last game. It ends after that game. Both teams have a chance to regroup. We know what's at stake for Game 4 and it's a big game for us.”

Despite being minutes away from winning Game 3 and putting the Panthers on the ropes, the Golden Knights are still two wins away from their first Stanley Cup in franchise history, and a win in Game 4 would give them a near insurmountable lead headed back to Las Vegas.

“I think we've managed to stay composed throughout these playoffs,” forward William Karlsson echoed. “I never expected it to go super easy, and it should not be. To win is a grind, and sometimes you lose. But all that matters is the next game and focus on that. And I think we've done a great job throughout the playoffs after a loss, just staying composed and go in for the next game and try to win that one instead.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy understands the grind and disappointment of Game 3, and kept his team off the ice altogether on Friday so the team could mentally reset.

“The sour taste in terms of the immediateness is gone. It's time to turn the page and start preparing for Game 4,” he said, per Shilton. “We addressed the guys today…It's more about big picture, where we're at. It wasn't a long message.”

Like almost all best-of-seven series, Game 4 is absolutely crucial; the series either heads back to Las Vegas to begin a best-of-three, or the Golden Knights will be on the cusp of history.

“We certainly feel the first three games, there's been way more good than bad. So, I don't think it'll be a tough sell [to stay the course],” Cassidy explained. “The guys know what's at stake.”