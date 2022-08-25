Golden Knights reveal goalie plans for 2022-23 after Robin Lehner injury

The Las Vegas Golden Knights were hit with a brutal blow ahead of the 2022-23 season when it was announced that Robin Lehner would miss the entire season after opting to undergo surgery on his shoulder. With Lehner out of the mix for the upcoming season, new head coach Bruce Cassidy had to decide whether to pursue another goaltender on the open market, or roll with the backups within Vegas’ system. On Thursday, Jesse Granger of The Athletic revealed that GM Kelly McCrimmon has decided to work with what the team has.

Kelly McCrimmon says the Golden Knights will go with the tandem of Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson in net. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) August 25, 2022

McCrimmon indicated that it will be the tandem of Laurent Brossoit and Logan Thompson serving as the Golden Knights’ net-minders in 2022-23, opting against looking to bring in a more experienced option.

Lehner underwent season-ending shoulder surgery during the offseason. He had been battling injury throughout the 2021-22 season but the team urged him not to undergo surgery and end his season early. Instead, the Knights missed the playoffs, and Lehner had his procedure in the offseason, which will prevent him from suiting up at all this year.

Thompson, 25, doesn’t offer much experience between the sticks. He’s played in a total of 20 games in the NHL, starting 17. Thompson made 19 appearances last season, registering a .914 save percentage while surrendering an average of 2.68 goals per contest.

As for Brossoit, the 29-year-old is an eight-year NHL veteran, though he’s been a backup throughout his time in the league. He’s spent time with the Knights, Oilers, and Jets, and has featured in 106 games in his career, starting 86.