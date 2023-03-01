The Columbus Blue Jackets acquired veteran netminder Jonathan Quick from the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, but there is a strong belief he will be traded to a contender before Friday’s deadline. Enter the Vegas Golden Knights, who are interested in Quick. But as Frank Seravalli reported, there could be a major obstacle standing in the way:

“Hearing Vegas is well down the track on trade talk to acquire Jonathan Quick from Columbus, but there are salary cap obstacles that could prevent it from getting across the finish line.”

It appears the Golden Knights are in advanced negotiations to bring in Quick, but salary cap problems may arise. He’s in the final season of a 10-year, $58 million deal and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

While Quick isn’t the same player of the past, he’d still be a great pickup for Vegas, who have a glaring weakness in between the posts. Laurent Broissoit and Adin Hill are struggling to stay healthy, while Robin Lehner is still hurt. If the Golden Knights want to be a Stanley Cup threat, they need another goalie who is reliable.

In 31 games in 2022-23, Quick is 11-13-4 with a .876 save percentage. Not great numbers, but the 37-year-old brings a ton of experience to the table and knows exactly what it takes to win in the playoffs, capturing two Stanley Cups during his time with the Kings.

With a couple of other roster moves, the Golden Knights could make it work so they can trade for Quick. We’ll see if he ends up in Sin City or elsewhere. By the sounds of it though, Columbus has no intent on keeping him.