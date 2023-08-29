It's been a fairytale summer for the Vegas Golden Knights after winning their inaugural Stanley Cup championship in emphatic fashion in 2023. The Knights blew out the Florida Panthers in the series-ending Game 5, scoring nine goals in front of the home crowd at T-Mobile Arena and sending Las Vegas into a frenzy that has lasted all summer.

The Knights have almost an identical roster heading into the 2023-24 campaign, which puts them in an excellent position to try to go back-to-back next season. But GM Kelly McCrimmon has already made it clear that he isn't afraid to make trades — he dealt one of the original Golden Misfits in Reilly Smith at the end of June, receiving a third-round pick back.

Although the prospect pipeline isn't deep, the Knights have done a great job at retaining draft capital while remaining ultra-competitive in the Pacific Division; they've missed the playoffs just once in their six-year history. But McCrimmon signalled that trades can and will happen, and here are a few other players that could be dealt.

Jonathan Marchessault, LW

At first glance, it would absolutely ludicrous for Vegas to trade the reigning Conn Smythe trophy winner after he exploded for 13 goals and 25 points in 22 games in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. But, according to Chris Gawlik of Vegas Hockey Now, there is a chance that McCrimmon could explore the trade market for the 32-year-old.

The reason is simple; the Quebec native will be eligible for unrestricted free agency next summer, and his value is at an all-time high after his postseason heroics. Marchessault would fetch a huge return if the team opted to move him. While it is likely the squad wants to re-sign him, his next contract is going to be absolutely massive in both term and dollar value, and that is difficult for a cap-strapped team.

Extension talks have not begun between the two parties, and if Marchessault isn't open to signing a long-term contract, it would be smart to move him. He is undoubtably the Golden Knights' most valuable trade chip, although the goal will probably be to keep him in Las Vegas for life.

Alec Martinez, D

The defense room is started to get crowded in Las Vegas, and Alec Martinez is the oldest blueliner on the roster at 36-years-old. He is also making a hefty $5.25 million AAV with one year left on his deal. The veteran is still a solid D-man, and has a ton of playoff experience, but there are some better and younger options, especially with the way Nicolas Hague and Zach Whitecloud have played on the third pairing.

As well, although the Knights don't have a top prospect pool, they have a few promising young defensemen coming through the pipeline in Lukas Cormier and Kaedan Korczak, who could be competing for a spot on the roster as soon as next season. If anyone on the back end is expendable, it's Alec Martinez, and there should be a market for him if he ends up being made available.

Robin Lehner or Logan Thompson, G

Both Robin Lehner and Logan Thompson have earned spots as the starting goaltender on the Vegas Golden Knights roster at different times, but that is no longer the case after the exceptional play and subsequent two-year extension for Adin Hill. Hill was one of the surprises of the playoffs, and will now get the well-earned opportunity to lead the Knights into the 2023-24 season.

Because of that, either Lehner or Thompson will have to be expendable. Laurent Brossoit and Jonathan Quick have already moved on, and although Vegas is in no jeopardy of losing their second- and third-string goalies in free agency, the same cannot be said about the trade market. Both goaltenders have two years left on their respective contracts, but Lehner will be more difficult to move after he spent the entire 2022-23 season on LTIR.

It's unlikely that a team would take a chance on the 32-year-old Lehner at this point, especially as he is owed $5 million for the next two seasons. But that is not the case for Logan Thompson, who is just 26-years-old and earned the starting job in Las Vegas at the beginning of the season. The Canadian is on an incredible contract for the next two years that pays him just $766,000 AAV, and he projects to be a starting goalie on most NHL rosters. Like Lehner, injuries have hindered him, but there would certainly be a market for a young, effective goaltender.

Whether or not the Knights end up moving a goalie, they should look to shop Alec Martinez to make room for the youth in Las Vegas. And although a contract extension is the ideal scenario for Conn Smythe winner Jonathan Marchessault, he could be included in a blockbuster that would keep the Knights competitive for years to come.