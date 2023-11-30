A Pacific Division showdown between its two top teams will clash under the lights in prime-time fashion as the defending champion Vegas Golden Knights face-off with the Vancouver Canucks. Let's take a look at our NHL odds series where our Golden Knights-Canucks prediction and pick will be revealed.

Most recently, the Golden Knights have seen a dip in production while on the ice as they have remarkably lost five of their six games and are currently headed in the wrong direction after starting 11-0 to begin the regular season. Now at 14-5-4, can Vegas get their act together before their losing ways become a bad habit?

Only one point behind Vegas in the Pacific Division with a record of 15-7-1, Vancouver is proving many of their doubters wrong in which they have gotten off to one of their fastest starts to a season in recent memory. Lately, it was the Canucks that edged out the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday which resulted in a 3-1 victory. Will Vancouver be able to garner a second-straight win for the first time in eight days?

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Canucks Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-245)

Vancouver Canucks: -1.5 (+198)

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Canucks

Time: 8:10 ET/6:10 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

One would argue that eventually, last year's Stanley Cup champions will put the pieces together, right? Over the course of the past few weeks, the Golden Knights have endured a slide that has become a rarity since becoming World Champions not even six months ago. Factually, the one thing that comes with the territory of being the champs is the fact that night in and night out, a hefty target will be on their backs.

In order for the Golden Knights to put a halt to their three-game slide and showcase their championship grit, it will be vital for them to not fall too far behind early in a hostile environment. Last time out, Vegas had to overcome a 4-2 deficit in the third period against the Edmonton Oilers to force overtime and eventually a shootout. However, by the time play past regulation kicked in, Vegas had used up a good amount of their energy to stage a comeback and ultimately ran out of gas before reaching the finish line. If the Golden Knights can find a way to storm out of the gates and start off hot, then it will greatly benefit Vegas by the time this contest concludes.

Alas, be on the lookout for goalie Adin Hill to guard the cage this evening as he will need to stand on his head going up against a red-hot Canucks offense. On paper, Hill owns the number one goals-against-average mark in the league along with the second-best save percentage at .933.

Why The Canucks Will Cover The Spread/Win

Offense, offense, and more offense. Simply put, this is what Vancouver is best at. In fact, not one team in the NHL scores more goals per game than the Canucks. Right off the bat, this will prove to be the biggest advantage that Vancouver holds over Vegas later tonight.

With how electric this offense can be when clicking on all cylinders, their elite goaltending prowess in the name of Thatcher Demko is something to behold. Even though Adin Hill has been a man-possessed for Vegas while in net, so has Demko. Even more so, the numbers prove that to be true exponentially. Already with a pair of shutout performances under his belt, Demko is proving his case to be one of the league's top goaltenders and has allowed one goal or less in three of his last four outings. Ladies and gentlemen, if Demko gets hot, then watch out!

In addition, the Canucks are difficult to beat in their home arena as they've reeled off an 8-1-1 record through their first ten games at Rogers Arena.

Most importantly, but through a quarter of the NHL season up to this point, defenseman Quinn Hughes has elevated his game to the mountain top of the sport. The former top-ten pick back in the 2018 NHL Draft, Hughes has amassed a whopping 33 points which is the third-most in the league. Simply put, there is little to zero chance that Hughes can be stopped right now, as the 24-year-old was recently on an 11-game point streak before failing to record a goal or assist in the 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Final Golden Knights-Canucks Prediction & Pick

With the division lead up for grabs, it is time to pop some popcorn and watch this one unfold with extreme interest! However, at the end of the day, this Canucks offense is buzzing and the Golden Knights' recent struggles are far too glaring to pick them against Vancouver.

Final Golden Knights-Canucks Prediction & Pick: Canucks -1.5 (+198)