The Vegas Golden Knights look to move to 5-0 as they visit the Winnipeg Jets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knights-Jets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Golden Knights have started the season great. They won each of their first three games by a score of 4-1. Then last time out they faced the Dallas Stars. That was a tight game, as the Stars opened scoring in the game, but it was well into the second period. Vegas would tie it up but would fall again in the third period. With under three minutes late, William Karlsson scored to tie it up. Then, Vegas would stay undefeated with a shootout victory.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets enter the game at 1-2 on the season. They opened the season with a 5-3 loss visiting the Calgary Flames. The Jets would bounce back though, taking out the Florida Panthers by a score of 6-4 in their next home game. Last time out, the Jets struggled. They held off the Kings in the first period, but could not score. Then, the Kings scored twice in the second, and three more times in the third to build a huge lead. The Jets got one back but would fall 5-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights vs. Jets Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -114

Winnipeg Jets: -105

Over: 6.5 (+110)

Under: 6.5 (-134)

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Jets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Golden Knights Will Win

The top line of Jack Eichel, Ivan Barbashev, and Jonathan Marchessault hold down the offense from the top line for Vegas. Eichel has scored two goals and two assists this year with four points She leads the team this season with 25 shots on goal, and he also has a goal and assist on the power play. Meanwhile, Barbashev and Marchessault both have a goal this year, but without an assist on the season.

Chandler Stephenson leads the second line this year and has been solid with two goals and three assists. He has two of his assists on the power play and overall has a plus-two rating. He has been getting set up by Mark Stone this year, who has three assists on the season.

The power play is one area that Vegas needs to get better. They have had 15 chances so far this year and scored just twice so far this season. Both of those games were in one game, in which they took six power play chances. Still, they have been great on the penalty kill this year. They have had 11 chances on the penalty kill and came away without letting up a goal in all 11 of them. The Golden Knights have also been good at getting shots on goal. They have over 30 shots in three of the four games while allowing under 28 in three of the four games. The only game they did not shoot more than 30 and gave up more than thirty was the first game of the year, but they still won 4-1.

Aidan Hill is expected to be in goal today for the Golden Knights. He has started three games this year and is 3-0 with a 1.31 goals-against average and a .951 save percentage. The worst game that he has had was last time out. In that game, he saved 24 of 26 shots with a .923 save percentage. Still, he was able to come away with a win in the shootout.

Why The Jets Will Win

The top line for the Jets has been the most productive for the Jets this year. Mark Scheifele leads the way this year with three goals and an assist, with one of those goals on the power play. Meanwhile, Kyle Connor also has three goals and an assist this year from the top line. He also has a goal on the power play and an assist this year. Connor also leads the teams in shots this year, with 14 shots this year. Finally, Mason Appleton has a goal and an assist this year, with his goal being shorthanded.

Still, the other lines are not being nearly as productive. The top three guys have accounted for seven of the ten goals this year plus both goals on the power play. Only Alex Iafallo and Morgan Barron have goals this year outside of the top line. They sit on the third and fourth line for the Jets.

The Jets have been good at getting shots on goal this year, with 35 or more shots in two of the three games. Still, they have a lot of work to do. First comes on the power play. They have scored just twice on the power play in 14 chances this year. Both of those goals came in their only win of the year. They also have been taking a lot of penalties. They have been shorthanded 15 times in three games this year and given up a short-handed goal in all three of them.

The Winnipeg Jets will send Laurent Brossoit to protect the net tonight. It will be his first start of the year since rejoining the Jets. Brossoit spent from 2018 to the end of the 2021 season with the Jets, before he spent the next two seasons with the team he will be facing tonight. Last year in Vegas, he started ten games, coming away with a 7-0-3 record in those games.

Final Golden Knights-Jets Prediction & Pick

While it would be an amazing story for Brossoit to face his old team in Vegas while making a return to Winnipeg and coming away with a win. Still, the Jets do not have enough offense to make that happen. Only the top line is producing, while the Golden Knights have more than enough to slow that top group down on the defensive end of the ice. Further, the Golden Knights have scoring options on multiple lines this year. They will score more than enough to beat a team that has come out of the gates a little flat. As long as Aidan Hill is solid in goal, they come away with a win.

