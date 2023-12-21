The Golden Knights continue an east-coast swing as we continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knight-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Vegas Golden Knights continue an east-coast swing as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Golden Knight-Lightning prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Golden Knights enter the game at 21-7-5 on the year, good for first in the Pacific Division. Last time out, they visited the Carolina Hurricanes. It was tied after the first as each team managed to score once in the period. In the second, the Hurricanes took off. They scored three times in the period to take a 4-1 lead. The onslaught continued in the third, as Seth Jarvis scored just ten seconds into the period and Brady Skjei scored to make it 6-1. The Golden Knights would get two back in the last 90 seconds of the game, but fall 6-3.

Meanwhile, the Lightning is at 15-13-5 on the year and have been trading wins and losses over their last seven games. Last time out, they faced the St. Louis Blues. It was a game of domination for the Lightning. They scored three times in the first, including one from Nikita Kucherov. Kucherove would add another in the second period, as the Lightning scored two in the period to lead 5-0. In the third, they added a power-play goal and would finish the game winning 6-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Lightning Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: -110

Tampa Bay Lightning: -110

Over: 6.5 (-108)

Under: 6.5 (-112)

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Golden Knights Will Win

The Golden Knights have averaged 3.39 goals per contest this year, good for eighth in the NHL. Jack Eichel comes into the game leading the team in points while being tied for the lead in goals. He has 15 goals on the year with 22 assists, for 37 points. Eichel has been solid on the power play as well, with five goals and six assists when man-up this year. Meanwhile, tied for the leading goal scorer this year is Jonathan Marchessault. Marchessault enters the game with 15 goals and nine assists on the year, good for 24 points. That places him fourth on the team. Meanwhile, he has been solid on the power play with five goals and four assists on the power play this year.

Mark Stone is the team leader in assists while sitting second on the team in points. He comes into the game with ten goals on the year, one of four guys with ten or more goals this year. He also has 23 assists for a total of 33 points. Three of the goals and nine of the assists have come on the power play, while he has scored twice and assisted once when short-handed. Rounding out the top scorers is William Karlsson. Karlsson is third on the team in both goals and points this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 15 assists, good for 29 points this year.

The Golden Knights power play ranks 11th in the NHL this year, with 28 goals this year and a 22.8 percent success rate on the power play this year. Meanwhile, the penalty kill and the Golden Knights have been solid. They are eighth in the NHL on the penalty kill this year with an 83.2 percent success rate on the penalty kill.

Jiri Patera is expected to be in goal today for the Golden Knights. He has appeared in just two games this year. First was a start against the San Jose Sharks, where he saved 34 of 38 shots and took the win. Next, he worked 15:12 in a game with Carolina the other night, saving all ten shots he faced.

Why The Lightning Will Win

The Lighting sit 9th in the NHL this year in goals per game scoring 3.36 goals per contest. They are led by the NHL’s leading points scorer, Nikita Kucherov. Kucherov leads the team in goals, points, and assists this year for the Lightning. He comes into the game with 22 goals and 32 assists on the year, for a total of 54 points. He has been great on the power play as well, with seven goals and 17 assists when man-up this season. Meanwhile, Brayden Point is having a great year as well. Point is second on the team in points and third in goals this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals this year, plus 21 assists, good for 35 points. Six of the goals and seven of the assists have come on the power play.

Steven Stamkos sits third on the team in points while sitting second in goals. He has 15 goals and 19 assists this year, good for 34 points. He is one of five players with ten or more goals this year. Joining him with ten or more goals as Brandon Hagel and Nicholas Paul. Both come into the game with ten goals this year, whole Hagel has 18 assists, and Paul has six. Further, the Lightning gets a lot of help from the blue line. Victor Hedman has given goals and 24 assists, while Mikhail Sergachev has two goals and 17 assists.

The power play has been a huge part of the Lightning’s offensive attack this year. They sit third in the NHL in conversion rate with a 30.2 percent rate and 32 power-play goals. Meanwhile, when they are on the penalty kill, they have a success rate of 79.6 percent, which is good for 16th in the NHL.

The Lighting is expected to send Andrei Vasilevskiy to defend the goal today. He is 6-5-0 this year with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He has been hit or miss in December though. Vasilevskiy has three games of allowing one or fewer goals, while he has also three games allowing four or more goals. Still, he has a 2.88 goals-against average this month and a 5-3 record.

Final Golden Knights-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights match up well with the Lightning. Both teams can score well, and both teams do well on the power play. This game will come down to goaltending. The Golden Knights have an unproven goaltended going today, and the Lightning will be able to take advantage of that. The Lightning have Andrei Vasilevskiy who can be one of the best in the NHL. If he plays well, the Lightning will win with ease.

Final Golden Knights-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning ML (-110)