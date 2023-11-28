The Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers will be out to prove the point that the West Coast does it best. It is time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Golden Knights-Oilers prediction and pick will be revealed.

The Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers will be out to prove the point that the West Coast does it best as they'll meet up for an action-packed showdown in prime-time fashion! It is time to take a look at our NHL odds series where our Golden Knights-Oilers prediction and pick will be revealed.

The defending champs have officially hit a fork in the road with losses in four of their last five games. After such a scalding hot start, it was expected that Vegas would most likely it a slump eventually, but the Golden Knights cannot afford to stay in their losing ways for too much longer. Altogether, the Golden Knights still sit atop the Pacific Division Standings with 31 overall points.

Meanwhile, the Oilers have scored 13 goals in their previous two games and are seeking to turn the corner after firing head coach Jay Woodcroft two weeks ago. At the moment, Edmonton possesses an underwhelming 7-12-1 record but there is still plenty of season left to turn things around.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Golden Knights-Oilers Odds

Vegas Golden Knights: +1.5 (-188)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+155)

Over: 6.5 (-110)

Under: 6.5 (-110)

How to Watch Golden Knights vs. Oilers

Time: 9:00 ET/6:00 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Golden Knights Will Cover The Spread/Win

There is little to zero argument that Vegas's roster isn't stacked with an exuberant amount of talent, but could the Golden Knights finally be getting a sour taste in their mouths? While it is far-fetched to say that Vegas is finally in the midst of a championship hangover, it certainly doesn't help their case that they will be on short rest later this evening after getting beat in overtime fashion to the Calgary Flames only a night ago. In fact, this will be Vegas' third game in four nights total. Simply put, the Golden Knights will have to dig deep as the road team in this one.

For starters, this offense has hit a brick wall of late and something obviously needs to change in a hurry to put an end to the losing. In their last three games combined, it has been Vegas that has recorded only a trio of goals. To make matters worse, the Golden Knights have consistently outshot their opposition but it has not translated to goals on the scoreboard. At some point, one would believe that Vegas will eventually find the back of the net, but until then, the Golden Knight needs to play at a desperate pace offensively.

After it was starting goalie Adin Hill who was in net on Monday, it should be expected to see backup netminder Logan Thompson in the crease later tonight. Despite Thompson being winless in his last four starts, the 26-year-old Calgary native does happen to boast a solid .922 save percentage while also owning a top-of-the-line 2.32 GAA mark. Most likely, Thompson will do just enough to keep this one a game, and it will be up to a slumping Vegas offense to come back to life in order to cover.

Why The Oilers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Remember when the Oilers were constantly a Western Conference contender the past several seasons? Oh how quickly things can change. Even though Edmonton has shown improvement after storming out of the gates in sluggish fashion on their way to a 3-9-1 record, this is a team that has thus far failed to live up to lofty expectations. Fortunately, Edmonton has happened to show some life of late with four wins in their previous seven contests overall under newly appointed head coach Kris Knoblauch.

The Oilers are still a high-flying squad that is averaging a fairly solid 3.30 goals per game. Although this is a mark that in years past has been higher, this still ranks near the upper half of the league as a whole. Despite getting off to a slow start in the early going, Connor McDavid may have found something in Sunday night's outing to catapult himself back to being his superstar self. Last time out, the other-worldly Oilers center tallied five points on the night and was simply unstoppable. If this version of McDavid shows up tonight, then the Oilers' chances of overcoming a sliding Golden Knights squad is quite high.

In regards to the defensive side of the puck, things cannot get much worse for Edmonton. Compared to Vegas being one of the best in the defensive department, the Oilers have instead looked like one of the inferior units in all of hockey. When taking a closer look at the raw numbers, Edmonton has surrendered a total of 17 goals over the course of their last five games overall, but they have given up only a pair of scores in two of their most recent outings. Keep in mind, Vegas has been blanked three times in the last couple of weeks and crazier things have definitely happened!

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Prediction & Pick

Ladies and gentlemen, buckle up for what should be an entertaining showdown! With both if these teams tending in opposite directions, it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world to put a few bucks on the Oilers at home to win a third straight and cover the spread in doing so.

Final Golden Knights-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers -1.5 (+155)