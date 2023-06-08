This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

Father's Day is a special occasion dedicated to showing appreciation for the male figures in our lives, including fathers, grandfathers, uncles, brothers, husbands, and any significant men who have played a crucial role in shaping who we are. This year, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 18, providing us with the perfect opportunity to honor these remarkable individuals. As the day draws near, many of us are on the lookout for the perfect gift to express our gratitude, love, and admiration.

For those men who are enthusiastic fans of the Golden State Warriors, we have handpicked an exclusive Father's Day gift guide tailored to their interests—the Warriors edition. Whether your dad, uncle, grandpa, or husband is a devoted follower of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, or the team itself, our Warriors gift guide offers a diverse selection. From stylish Warriors-themed apparel and accessories to unique memorabilia and collectibles, our gift guide ensures there's something special for every Warriors fan.

Father's Day gifts, Warriors edition guide

So, go ahead and show that special Warriors fan in your life just how much you appreciate them with a thoughtful gift from our extensive list—the Father's Day gifts, Warriors edition.

Stephen Curry Nike 2022/23 Swingman Jersey – Royal blue

The Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Nike 2022/23 Swingman Jersey in the royal Classic Edition is a must-have for any Warriors and Curry fan. Made with high-quality materials and featuring authentic team and player details, this jersey allows you to show your support for the team and represent one of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

Curry Jordan Brand 22-23 Statement Edition Swingman Jersey – Navy

The Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Jordan Brand 2022/23 Statement Edition Swingman jersey in navy is a stylish jersey that showcases your support for both the Warriors and Stephen Curry. With its high-quality construction and attention to detail, this jersey is perfect for game days or any fan occasions.

Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors '22/23 Jersey – White

The Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Fanatics Branded 2022/23 Fast Break Replica Player Jersey in the Association Edition white color is a great way to show your support for both Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Made with comfortable and durable materials, this jersey offers an authentic look and feel for fans.

Stephen Curry Mitchell & Ness 2009 Hardwood Classics Jersey – Navy

The Stephen Curry Golden State Warriors Mitchell & Ness 2009 Hardwood Classics Authentic Jersey in navy blue is a classic and authentic tribute to Curry's early career, perfect for fans looking to showcase their admiration for the legendary player and team.

Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Nike Unisex Jersey – Royal blue

The Klay Thompson Golden State Warriors Nike Unisex Swingman Jersey in the iconic royal blue color is a must-have for fans who want to represent their team with style and honor one of the franchise's beloved players.

Draymond Green Golden State Warriors Statement Edition Jersey – Navy

The Draymond Green Golden State Warriors Fanatics Branded Fast Break Replica Player Jersey in the Statement Edition navy color is a great way for fans to show their support for the team and honor Green's contributions on the court as the colorful character that he is.

Rick Barry Golden State Warriors Mitchell & Ness Jersey – Royal

The Rick Barry Golden State Warriors Mitchell & Ness Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey in royal blue is a nostalgic tribute to Barry's time with the team and a stylish choice for fans looking to represent the franchise's history.

Baron Davis Mitchell & Ness 2006-07 Hardwood Classics Jersey – Navy

The Baron Davis Golden State Warriors Mitchell & Ness 2006/07 Hardwood Classics Swingman Player Jersey in navy blue pays homage to Davis' impactful tenure with the team and offers fans a chance to celebrate a memorable era in Warriors basketball history.

Golden State Warriors Team Logo T-Shirt – Royal

The Golden State Warriors Fanatics Branded Primary Team Logo T-Shirt in royal blue is a classic and stylish way for fans to show their support for the team with its prominent team logo design.

Golden State Warriors Unisex Hometown T-Shirt – Heather Gray

The Golden State Warriors Stadium Essentials Unisex Hometown T-Shirt in heather gray is a comfortable and versatile option for fans to wear to support their team, featuring a stylish hometown design.

Golden State Warriors Where Legends Play Long Sleeve T-Shirt – Royal Blue

The Golden State Warriors Fanatics Branded “Where Legends Play” Iconic Practice Long Sleeve T-Shirt in heathered royal is a stylish and comfortable long sleeve shirt that showcases the team's iconic legacy and is perfect for showing support during practice sessions.

Golden State Warriors T-Shirt & Shorts Set – Royal Blue/Heather Gray

The Golden State Warriors Fanatics Branded Arch T-Shirt and Shorts Combo Set in royal and heather gray is a versatile and comfortable outfit that includes a t-shirt and shorts featuring the team's iconic arch logo, making it a great choice for fans looking for a coordinated and stylish look.

Golden State Warriors Unisex Hometown Gold Blooded Olsen Hoodie – Cream

The Golden State Warriors Sportiqe Unisex Hometown “Gold Blooded” Olsen Pullover Hoodie in cream is a cozy and stylish hoodie featuring the team's “Gold Blooded” slogan, perfect for fans who want to showcase their support for the Warriors with a unique and comfortable hoodie option.

Golden State Warriors Starter Satin Full-Snap Varsity Jacket – Royal Blue

The Golden State Warriors Starter Force Play Satin Full-Snap Varsity Jacket in royal is a stylish and high-quality jacket that showcases team pride with its embroidered Warriors logo. It's a great choice for fans who want to stay warm while making a bold fashion statement.

Golden State Warriors New Era '23 NBA Draft 9FIFTY Snapback Hat – Royal Blue

The Golden State Warriors New Era 2023 NBA Draft 9FIFTY Snapback Hat in royal is a must-have for fans looking to celebrate the team's newest draft picks and showcase their support. With its adjustable snapback closure and bold team logo, it's a stylish accessory for any Warriors fan.

Golden State Warriors Mitchell & Ness Snapback Hat – White/Royal Blue

The Golden State Warriors Mitchell & Ness Side Core 2.0 Snapback Hat in white/royal is a sleek and stylish accessory for Warriors fans. With its adjustable snapback closure and embroidered team logo, it's a great way to show your support for the team in a modern and fashionable way

Gifting Father's Day With Warriors Fanatics Gifts

No matter the relationship, whether it's your father, brother, or anyone special in between, if the important male in your life is a Warriors fan, he'll be thrilled to receive one of these gifts on Father's Day! Show your love and appreciation by gifting him something that celebrates his passion for the Warriors.