Through just eight games, Chris Paul is improving the chemistry on the Golden State Warriors after last season's struggles

Coming into the season, the main question surrounding the Golden State Warriors was how would Chris Paul mesh with the team. So far, so good. The Warriors are off to a 6-2 start and sit at third in the West early in the year.

Draymond Green is especially grateful for the addition of Chris Paul, which in turn sent Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards. It's no secret that Green and Poole didn't get along great with Green punching Poole last season. Earlier this month, Green even subtly referenced how the team's chemistry was awful last season with Poole and has improved this year.

“Last year was horseshit,” Green added. “It was hard to come to work, not fun. And so this year, you see the joy on guys’ face when they come in the building. You got guys staying over two or three hours after just sitting around talking, getting here two and three hours early just to be here. You start to see that, and you’re like, ‘OK, this is a group that likes being together,'” via Logan Murdock of The Ringer.

Along with chemistry on the court, the Warriors have appreciated how Paul has helped them better their game. This includes third-year forward Jonathan Kuminga, who's looking to take the next steps in his own career.

“That’s my guy, man,” Kuminga said of Paul. “Telling me where I need to be on the floor. Telling me places where I need to be to get my shit going. Just small instructions, man. Small details,” via The Ringer.

Through eight games, Chris Paul is averaging 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game along with helping his new team gel together. The Warriors take on the Denver Nuggets next.