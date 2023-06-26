Keegan Bradley had quite the Sunday after he took home the Travelers Championship at TPC Sawgrass. During some promotional activity following his victory, Keegan Bradley told a hilarious story about a pickup basketball game that he played with Tom Brady and Michael Jordan, via the PGA Tour Twitter account.

Hoops with MJ and @TomBrady 👀 A legendary pickup game where @Keegan_Bradley’s only goal was to not hurt Brady 😂 🎥 @golf_subpar pic.twitter.com/GzHg71X2az — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 26, 2023

“I had to guard [Tom] Brady, and Brady was going so hard, like, too hard. Elbowing me and like hitting me and like going up for rebounds, and I'm like, ‘Dude you gotta chill out, because if I come down and like tear your ACL, I'm never going to be able to go home for Christmas ever again.'”

Keegan Bradley details how he played pick-up with Tom Brady and Michael Jordan and ended up guarding Brady. He hilariously described Brady as being overly competitive, making him nervous to guard the Hall of Fame quarterback. Bradley grew up in New Boston, so he talks about how nervous he was about hurting his team's star quarterback.

The New England native is especially happy right now after winning the Travelers Championship near his hometown. He will most certainly be welcomed home for Christmas now after bringing home a PGA Tour victory on a home golf course.

Despite the win, Keegan Bradley will be quick to get back out onto the golf course and continue his PGA season. He will most likely enjoy his success to start the week, but another tournament awaits this weekend. Between now and then, it is highly unlikely he will be back out on the basketball court with Michael Jordan and Tom Brady.